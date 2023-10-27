Spotify Wrapped 2023 isn’t far away from being released to the public - but when will it come out, how it calculated and when does it stop counting?

Spotify Wrapped is the hotly anticipated annual breakdown of our music streaming stats and, every year, audiophiles flock to the platform to see how their listening habits have changed over the past 12 months. From bragging to friends about your eclectic taste, to splashing your listening milestone over social media, there’s a reason why Spotify Wrapped is one of the app’s most popular features.

And with just a few months left in 2023, many will be keen to find out when their Spotify stats will be released. Read on to find out when you can expect to see Spotify Wrapped 2023 on the app, where to find it and how the platform calculates your listening habit.

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Spotify Wrapped is typically under wraps until the first week of December. For reference, Spotify Wrapped landed ahead of schedule in 2022 on November 30 and on December 1 in 2021 and 2020. So keep your eyes peeled in late November, we say.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop counting?

If you’ve been slacking a little recently and want a last listening flurry to boost your play counts and listening time, Spotify Wrapped stops counting on 31 October. This allows Spotify time to compile the results for the November/December release​​ before it starts counting again on January 1.

How Spotify Wrapped is calculated?

Spotify Wrapped works by tracking anyone who has created a Spotify account - both free and premium users. However, you must have listened to at least five different artists and at least 30 different songs. A stream is counted once you’ve listened to at least 30 seconds of a song. Meanwhile, top songs are calculated by play count rather than total time listened.

The top 100 playlist, which is labelled ‘Your Top Songs ....” on your Spotify page, only ranks the first ten tracks according to play count. Artist separation is used thereafter but it still based on songs you had been listening to over the past year.

Spotify also takes into account podcasts when tallying total istening time. Recently, it’s created a separate list for podcasts so you can see how your concerning your love for true crime really is.

Spotify Wrapped added a few new features, including “Your Listening Personality,” which takes your listening habits throughout the year and attributes you a personality type

For those users who listen to downloaded tracks and playlists offline, these are counted the next time they go online.

What do the Spotify Wrapped ‘Listening Personalities’ mean?

Last year, Spotify Wrapped added a few new features, including “Your Listening Personality,” which takes your listening habits throughout the year and attributes you a personality type. There’s 16 personality types including The Specialist, The Adventurer, The Fanclubber, and The Replayer.

But how does Spotify Wrapped slot you into a ‘Listening Personality’? It all starts with these four metrics...

Familiarity vs Exploration

This component of your listening personality deciphers your listening habits when it comes to artists. More specifically, whether you like returning to particular artists in rotation or if you’re more adventurous and choose

Loyalty vs Variety

Similarly, Spotify attempts to define whether you prioritise loyalty or variety in your listening habits. This time, Spotify calculates whether you often replay the same tracks or prefer a variety of music before repeating tracks.​

Timelessness vs Newness

Music nerds out there will be obsessed with scrawling through their ‘New Music Friday’ playlist or perhaps, they’ve so hot on the heels of their favourite artists they don’t need to. Meanwhile, some may lean toward revisiting music from different eras.

Commonality vs Uniqueness