Spotify has announced its most streamed artist in 2023 as part of Spotify Wrapped

Taylor Swift was most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023

Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023, it has been confirmed. The streaming service announced she had the second most listened to album of the year.

It comes after a culturally dominant 12 months for the pop superstar. The success of Taylor's Eras tour - the film version of which will be released at home soon - saw her become a billionaire for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift has replaced Bad Bunny at the top of the Spotify chart - after he took the title of most streamed artist in 2022. Her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce also continues to dominate the headlines.

Here's all you need to know:

Who was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023?

Taylor Swift was the most listened to artist on the planet on Spotify from January 1. She has dethroned Bad Bunny, who claimed that title in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Eras icon had more than 26.1 billion global streams this year, Spotify said. It is the first time Taylor has claimed the title of most listened to on the platform, having come in second in 2021 and 2022.

In a statement, Spotify said: "Reimagined rereleases, record-breaking world tours, and colourful friendship bracelets—fans everywhere will be thrilled to see Taylor Swift as this year’s top artist. In the 48 hours leading up to this crowning moment, Spotify revealed 21 puzzle pieces with Taylor Swift-themed easter eggs in billboards from Sao Paulo to Jakarta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These clues culminated in a spotlight video that included nods to her universe—featuring everything from cats to her infamous red lips. For a limited time, when you play one of her songs on Spotify, watch as the progress bar changes and sparkles to match the song’s era colour."

Who were the top 10 streamed artists?

Taylor Swift was in good company on the top artist list. The 10 artists who were most popular on the streaming platform in 2023 were in order:

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

The Weeknd

Drake

Peso Pluma

Feid

Travis Scott

SZA

KAROL G

Lana Del Rey

How can you find your Spotify wrapped?