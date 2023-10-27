Taylor Swift net worth 2023: The singer joins Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey in the billionaires club
Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire following success of re-released albums, Eras Tour and Eras Tour Concert Movie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taylor Swift has released the rerecorded ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ today (October 27) but that’s not all she’s celebrating. According to reports the Shake It Off singer, 33, is now (not surprisingly) a billionaire and joining celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna.
Taylor Swift has been praised for boosting the economy with her successful Eras tour, the concert movie and the re-release of her re-recorded albums. According to reports in the US, Bloomberg analysis the singer has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. The report states that Taylor Swift’ has made an estimated “$370 million from Eras Tour ticket sales and merchandise” as well as $400 million in music sales since 2019.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bloomberg explained that Taylor Swift is one of the few entertainers that reach this status based solely on music and performance alone. Rihanna for example, although a successful singer reached billionaire status mainly due to the success of her Fenty Beauty range and Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.
The Eras Tour Concert Movie has also added to her fortune the movie reportedly earned over $96 million at the box office in the United States and Canada, making it the highest-grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend according to AMC Theatres.
Alongside the concert movie fans were able to purchase the limited edition Taylor Swift popcorn and drinks cup merchandise adding even more to the sales pot. Both items were being sold for over $10 each and the collectors items are now being sold on eBay for well over $100.