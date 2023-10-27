Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift has released the rerecorded ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ today (October 27) but that’s not all she’s celebrating. According to reports the Shake It Off singer, 33, is now (not surprisingly) a billionaire and joining celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna.

Taylor Swift has been praised for boosting the economy with her successful Eras tour, the concert movie and the re-release of her re-recorded albums. According to reports in the US, Bloomberg analysis the singer has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. The report states that Taylor Swift’ has made an estimated “$370 million from Eras Tour ticket sales and merchandise” as well as $400 million in music sales since 2019.

Bloomberg explained that Taylor Swift is one of the few entertainers that reach this status based solely on music and performance alone. Rihanna for example, although a successful singer reached billionaire status mainly due to the success of her Fenty Beauty range and Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.

The Eras Tour Concert Movie has also added to her fortune the movie reportedly earned over $96 million at the box office in the United States and Canada, making it the highest-grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend according to AMC Theatres.