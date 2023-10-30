With Spotify Wrapped 2023 on the horizon, we take a look at some of the weirdest genre’s to have made it onto user’s lists in recent years

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Weird genres explained - including Escape Room, Weirdcore, Bubblegrunge & more

Spotify Wrapped is known for spitting out obscure genre’s, leaving users dazed and confused as they come to terms with their daily addiction to Escape Room, Weirdcore and Bubblegrunge music. Adding a new genre into your music rotation should be exciting but Spotify users have been lumped with sub/micro genre’s so niche, they’re often left befuddled.

Spotify Wrapped is a hotly anticipated annual breakdown of music streaming stats and, every year, audiophiles flock to the platform to see how their listening habits have changed over the past 12 months. While many splash their listening milestones over social media and brag about their eclectic taste, others take to social media to ask Spotify to explain their most listened to genre.

Here’s a run down and explanation of a few of the weirdest genre’s seen on Spotify Wrapped in recent years.

Escape Room

Listeners with a taste for art-pop, deconstructed club and even hyper-pop have most likely come across the words ‘Escape Room’ plastered on their Spotify Wrapped. When it comes to the name of a genre of music, it’s origin can usually be tracked back to a particular artist, movement, or critic - in the case of ‘Escape Room’, it’s a little different.

As reported by The Fadar, Glenn McDonald, a data alchemist at Spotify, revealed that he actually named the genre himself. “I made up the name myself, because I couldn’t figure out any existing one to apply. The vibe is kind of an underground-trap/PC-music/indietronic/activist-hip-hop kind of thing, and I thought of “escape room” both for the sense of escaping from trap, and for the ideas of excitement, puzzle-solving and indoorness implied by the actual physical escape-room phenomenon.”

If you somehow feel more confused now... we’re on the same page.

Weirdcore

Much like the London-based digital artist whose bizarre visual work aired at Aphex Twin’s Forwards Festival set earlier this year, Weirdcore is a genre soaked in distorted, lo-fi aesthetic. Spotify are yet to publicly define the genre and its reasons for using the obscure styling to categorise artists but the description on its public playlist, ‘The Sound of Weirdcore’, gives reference to the associated genres.

The description reads: “See also Intro, Pulse, Edge,♀Filter or 2022; or the Sounds of Pixel, Tribute, Smooth Saxophone, Indie Electronica, World Fusion, Slowed and Reverb, Smooth Jazz, Guam Indie, or Georgian Alternative.”

Bubblegrunge

Bubblegrunge is an obscure genre tag which arose following its inclusion in users’ Spotify Wrapped playlists in 2021and a portmanteau of ‘Bubblegum Pop’ and Grunge’. As reported by Newsweek, the genre is used to describe artists like ‘The Pixies and The Smashing Pumpkins’ and reveals itself as a more ‘light-hearted’ and ‘poppy’ version of grunge music.

However, a post on online music website, RateYourMusic, went into more detail. The post reads: “Bubblegrunge is a modern term for late 2010’s mix of Indie Rock & Pop with elements of Emo, Punk, and Power Pop but its biggest factor is they are female-fronted guitar heavy bands.”

Dream SMP

Dream SMP has gotten a lot of people into a funk over the years, mainly because the source of the genre name isn’t routed in music, so to speak... instead, it’s routed in Minecraft. NME writes: “Dream is the online pseudonym of the YouTuber who created an exclusive ‘survival multiplayer’ server (or SMP) in Minecraft”