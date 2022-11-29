The release date for Spotify Wrapped has not yet been confirmed but is expected sometime in December

It’s almost the end of the year and for music fans that means one thing - Spotify Wrapped.

Since 2016 the streaming platform has given listeners a yearly visual summary of their top songs, artists, genres, albums and podcasts. Users can then share and compare their music stats with friends on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.

The release date for Spotify Wrapped has not yet been confirmed, but the yearly “Wrap-ups” generally come out during the first week of December.

But Spotify Wrapped isn’t just for 2022, you can also take a walk down memory lane and listen to your previous playlists to rediscover your favourite hits from 2016-2021.

So, how can you get Spotify Wrapped and can you compare from previous years? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2022 be released?

The release date for Spotify Wrapped has not yet been confirmed, but the music platform generally reveals its “deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022” in the first week of December, with 2021’s wrap dropping on Wednesday 1 December.

Spotify Wrapped will provide Spotify users with a visual record of their playing habits for 2022 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

What songs will be included?

Spotify Wrapped will compile your listening habits from 1 January 2022 to 31 October 2022, this means that any music you will have listened to in November will not go towards this year’s statistics and will be included next year.

The music streaming service took to social media to tease fans, asking those who want to be the first to know when it is released to like “this tweet and we’ll remind you!”

How to get Spotify Wrapped

Spotify users should be able to access their 2022 “wrap-up” this December, it will showcase their top artist, most listened songs and most listened album in a variety of visual graphics which can be shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

To access your Spotify Wrapped simply go to your Spotify homepage on release day, if your “wrap-up” is not available it’s important to make sure you are logged into your Spotify account and that your phone is up to date.

If you have an Android or iOS phone, you can alternatively find Spotify Wrapped by opening the app and going to “Your Library.” From here, select “Playlist” and scroll down to “Your top songs of 2022.”

If you are still having difficulty seeing your “wrap-up” on your phone you can alternatively access it on a desktop by logging into Spotify Wrapped. You should be able to see your Spotify statistics from 2022, as well as some fun facts about your music taste and a summary of your most played artist, song and album of the year.

Can you listen to Spotify Wrapped 2021?

You can take a walk down memory lane and listen to past Spotify Wrapped playlists which are available through your account. Simply go to “your library” under “playlists” and scroll down to see your options. Your last Spotify Wrapped playlist will be from 2021 and should be named “Your top songs of 2021.”

Spotify Wrapped began in 2016, and depending on when you set up your Spotify account you should be able to scroll back through your favourite hits of the past. To help save time, we’ve put together the links to Spotify Wraps of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 below, all you need to do is login to access your data.

You can listen to Spotify Wrapped 2016-2021 using the links below: