Spotify Wrapped is the moment music fans wait all year round for - but who will top your list this year?

It’s almost that time of year again. It’s almost time for Spotify Wrapped.

For the 188million subscribed to the music streaming service, it’s the moment they received a handy list recapping their listening habits. Some songs and artists may come as a surprise, or the tried and tested favourites will reign supreme.

Every year, anticipation is higher than ever for Spotify Wrapped dropping. So when can we expect it? Here’s everything we know so far.

Music fans are gearing up to find out their end of year lists in the 2022 edition of Spotify Wrapped. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual, personalised list of songs, albums and artists which charts a users most listened to over the past year. The list is always released in the later months of the year, meaning that it normally takes in data from January up until the day Spotify Wrapped drops.

It also give users a handy playlist which features all of their most played songs of that particular year.

It is only available for full subscribers to Spotify. However, other similar personalised lists may be available from other streaming platforms.

When is Spotify Wrapped out?

As of yet, the release date for Spotify Wrapped 2022 has not been confirmed. However, Spotify’s own website has already started teasing the release, telling users that the list is “coming”.

The 2021 edition was released on 1 December, with the event usually dropping in the first week in December. Therefore, we can expect it around the same time this year.

What features will Spotify Wrapped 2022 have?

Spotify are famous tight-lipped over the content of each edition of Wrapped. However, previous years have seen a series of extra add-ons.

This includes a quiz in which users are asked to guess what they think their most played song, albums, artists and podcasts. The recent ‘blends’ feature has also been used in Wrapped events, with users able to merge playlists with their loved ones.

Every edition feature attractive and sharable screenshots for social media puposes (which is really the biggest reason for Wrapped!). These have been given to users in an INstagram-style, powerpoint, which allows for easy screenshotting.

When does Spotify track songs from?

Remebering that Spotify Wrapped is coming in October when all year your been listening to your favourite guilty pleasure over and over again can be a sobering experience. But when exactly is the cut off for your songs to make it into Wrapped?

