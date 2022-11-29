There will also be one-off festive specials from Call the Midwife and Mrs Brown’s Boys

The BBC has revealed its Christmas TV schedule for 2022. Featuring new shows and festive specials, there are plenty of programmes on offer, with something to keep all the family entertained this holiday season.

Highlights include Scottish drama Mayflies, the last instalment of His Dark Materials and the return of Bafta-winning series Happy Valley for its third and final series after six-year break, with Sarah Lancashire back on the beat as Sergeant Catherine Cawood

There will also be plenty of one-off Christmas specials to choose from including Call the Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Strictly Come Dancing.

Reflecting on this year’s festive lineup, Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer said: “Nothing brings people across the UK together like Christmas on the BBC and this year we’ve got a world-class line-up like no other.” Adding: “Get ready to escape and be entertained with an incredible range of new festive shows across every genre, live or on demand, there’s something for everyone.”

So what’s on the BBC this Christmas? Here’s everything you need to know about the festive schedule.

What can we expect from the BBC this Christmas?

Viewers can expect a packed schedule this holiday season, with one-off specials from Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise and Mrs Brown’s Boys and new releases from Scottish drama Mayflies starring Martin Compston, Tony Curran and Ashley Jensen and the sixth season of the Bafta-winning Happy Valley with Sarah Lancashire back on the beat as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. Fans will also be able to binge the final instalment of His Dark Materials.

Happy Valley will be returning to our screens after six years (Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Other popular series including Sewing Bee, The Repair Shop, Frozen Planet and Mastechief will be serving up a Christmas special, whilst the residents of Walford will celebrate Christmas in style on EastEnders.

And for the first time in TV history, the World Cup Final will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18 December.

What Christmas specials are on BBC?

Lots of our favourite shows will be back for one-off episodes this holiday season. Mrs Brown’s Boys will be returning for not one, but two episodes on Christmas and New Years, whilst Call the Midwife and Death in Paradise will also be coming back to our screens for a holiday special. The professional dancers will also be back in the ballroom for an all-star episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Whilst Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel, Romesh Ranganathan’s The Weakest Link and Mo Gilligan’s new music game show, That’s My Jam will help to keep you entertained.

There will also be festive episodes of The Hit List, Question of Sport, Pointless, University Challenge, Would I Lie To You, QI and Richard Osman’s will bring us his Festive House of Games.

What’s on for kids this Christmas?

But it’s not just adults, there will be plenty of new releases for kids across BBC One, CBBC and CBeebies. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, is based on the best-selling book by Charlie Mackesy and features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba (Luther) and Tom Hollander (Spider-man No Way Home) and new galactic animation The Smeds and The Smoos.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse will be on BBC One over the holiday season (Photo: BBC/NoneMore Productions)

CBeebies will also be bringing back their classic pantomime Dick Whittington and Gangsta Granny starring Ben Cajee, Jennie Dale, Andy Day and Justin Fletcher, with additional festive specials including: Malory Towers, Dodger and Mr Tumble.

What about New Year’s Eve?

On New Year’s Eve, the Graham Norton Show will return with a celebrity lineup including Olivia Colman (The Crown), Micheal Ward (Top Boy), Hugh Laurie (House), comedian Romesh Ranganthan (The Weakest Link), Lioness captain Leah Williamson, Callum Scott-Howells (It’s A Sin) and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale).