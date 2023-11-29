Spotify has named its top songs for 2023

Miley Cyrus had the top song globally on Spotify in 2023, it has been announced. Taylor Swift claimed the spot for most streatemed artist on the platform.

The child star turned pop sensation saw fans flock from around the globe to listen to her track Flowers following its release earlier in the year. Spotify say that the song now counts more than 1.6 billion streams globally in 2023.

Flowers was from Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation which arrived in August. It addresses her break-up with husband Liam Hemsworth and proved to be an instant hit.

Here's all you need to know:

What were the top songs on Spotify in 2023?

Miley Cyrus claimed the number one spot with Flowers, ahead of the likes of SZA and Harry Styles. Taylor Swift was the only artist with two songs in the top ten.

The list was as follows:

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

As It Was - Harry Styles

Seven (feat. Latto) - Jung Kook

Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

Creepin' - Metro Boom, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

Calm Down - Rema, Selena Gomez

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Bizarrap, Shakira

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift