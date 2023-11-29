Spotify Wrapped 2023: what was top song on Spotify in 2023 - was it Miley Cyrus?
Spotify has named its top songs for 2023
Miley Cyrus had the top song globally on Spotify in 2023, it has been announced. Taylor Swift claimed the spot for most streatemed artist on the platform.
The child star turned pop sensation saw fans flock from around the globe to listen to her track Flowers following its release earlier in the year. Spotify say that the song now counts more than 1.6 billion streams globally in 2023.
Flowers was from Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation which arrived in August. It addresses her break-up with husband Liam Hemsworth and proved to be an instant hit.
Here's all you need to know:
What were the top songs on Spotify in 2023?
Miley Cyrus claimed the number one spot with Flowers, ahead of the likes of SZA and Harry Styles. Taylor Swift was the only artist with two songs in the top ten.
The list was as follows:
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill - SZA
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- Seven (feat. Latto) - Jung Kook
- Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
- Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
- Creepin' - Metro Boom, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
- Calm Down - Rema, Selena Gomez
- Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Bizarrap, Shakira
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
