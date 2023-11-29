Should ENHYPEN and ATEEZ have earned more awards at the 2023 MAMA Awards ceremony? Some netizens believe so.

South Korean boy band Seventeen attend a red carpet event at the 2023 Mama Awards at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

The 2023 Mnet MAMA Awards, held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan across two days is coming to an end, with the majority of the awards having now been handed out and the performance from some of K-Pop's most exciting acts drawing the proceedings to a close. But the affair hasn’t been without its controversy - at least in the eyes of some netizens.

After the first night of the ceremony saw awards handed out to the likes of BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ZEROBASEONE, some K-Pop fans were quick to cry foul over what they considered a snub towards two acts in particular: ENHYPEN and ATEEZ. Despite the pair earning awards in the second night of the proceedings, it was their snub in certain categories, as reported by Koreaboo overnight, that has led to calls the event is “rigged.”

“how is that possible that enhypen's "the power house of k-pop" has only one nomination in MAMA? no best dance performance and also best male group? are you kidding us?” one Twitter/X user wrote regarding ENHYPEN’s apparent “snub” throughout the awards ceremony, while one wrote regarding the subject of ATEEZ: “mnet using ateez for kcon but not nominating them is absurd and hypocrite. i need ateez to stop going there because there is NO way they aren’t nominated for not only best male group but also, and once again, for best dance performance male group at mama”

However, there was no such controversy with regards to the number of awards BTS and the individual members of the group earned, earning eight MAMA Awards - a testament to just how successful the group have been as K-Soloists this year, with Jungkook earning the bulk of the awards for the group, alongside BTS being recognized as Worldwide Icons of the Year.

The full list of winners of the 2023 MAMA Awards

Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year

BTS

Favourite New Artist

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Inspiring Achievement

TVXQ!

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist

TREASURE

Favourite Asian Girl Group

Kep1er

Favourite Asian Boy Group

INI

Favourite International Artist

Yoshiki

Worldwide Fans’ Choice

ATEEZ

BTS

ENHYPEN

Lim Youngwoong

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Male Artist

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist

tripleS

Best Dance Performance Male Group

SEVENTEEN – “Super”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Jisoo – “FLOWER”

Favourite Dance Performance Male Group

TREASURE

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU

Best Global Performer Female Group

(G)I-DLE

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Parc Jae Jung – “Let’s Say Goodbye”

Best Male Group

SEVENTEEN

South Korean girl gourp (G)I-dle attend a red carpet event at the 2023 Mama Awards at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP

Best Female Artist

Jisoo

Favourite Global Performer Male Group

ATEEZ

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Agust D

Best Female Group

NewJeans

Best Dance Performance Female Group

NewJeans

Best Dance Performance Female Group

LE SSERAFIM

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jungkook

Best Collaboration

Jungkook – “Seven (Feat. Latto)”

Best OST