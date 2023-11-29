The 2023 MAMA Awards: Full list of winners from the two-night event at the Tokyo Dome
Should ENHYPEN and ATEEZ have earned more awards at the 2023 MAMA Awards ceremony? Some netizens believe so.
The 2023 Mnet MAMA Awards, held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan across two days is coming to an end, with the majority of the awards having now been handed out and the performance from some of K-Pop's most exciting acts drawing the proceedings to a close. But the affair hasn’t been without its controversy - at least in the eyes of some netizens.
After the first night of the ceremony saw awards handed out to the likes of BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ZEROBASEONE, some K-Pop fans were quick to cry foul over what they considered a snub towards two acts in particular: ENHYPEN and ATEEZ. Despite the pair earning awards in the second night of the proceedings, it was their snub in certain categories, as reported by Koreaboo overnight, that has led to calls the event is “rigged.”
“how is that possible that enhypen's "the power house of k-pop" has only one nomination in MAMA? no best dance performance and also best male group? are you kidding us?” one Twitter/X user wrote regarding ENHYPEN’s apparent “snub” throughout the awards ceremony, while one wrote regarding the subject of ATEEZ: “mnet using ateez for kcon but not nominating them is absurd and hypocrite. i need ateez to stop going there because there is NO way they aren’t nominated for not only best male group but also, and once again, for best dance performance male group at mama”
However, there was no such controversy with regards to the number of awards BTS and the individual members of the group earned, earning eight MAMA Awards - a testament to just how successful the group have been as K-Soloists this year, with Jungkook earning the bulk of the awards for the group, alongside BTS being recognized as Worldwide Icons of the Year.
The full list of winners of the 2023 MAMA Awards
Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year
BTS
Favourite New Artist
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE
Inspiring Achievement
TVXQ!
Galaxy Neo Flip Artist
TREASURE
Favourite Asian Girl Group
Kep1er
Favourite Asian Boy Group
INI
Favourite International Artist
Yoshiki
Worldwide Fans’ Choice
- ATEEZ
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- Lim Youngwoong
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
- ZEROBASEONE
Best New Male Artist
ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist
tripleS
Best Dance Performance Male Group
SEVENTEEN – “Super”
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Jisoo – “FLOWER”
Favourite Dance Performance Male Group
TREASURE
Best Vocal Performance Group
AKMU
Best Global Performer Female Group
(G)I-DLE
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Parc Jae Jung – “Let’s Say Goodbye”
Best Male Group
SEVENTEEN
Best Female Artist
Jisoo
Favourite Global Performer Male Group
ATEEZ
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
Agust D
Best Female Group
NewJeans
Best Dance Performance Female Group
NewJeans
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
Jungkook
Best Collaboration
Jungkook – “Seven (Feat. Latto)”
Best OST
BTS – “The Planet” (“BASTIONS” OST)
