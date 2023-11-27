aespa are one of a large number of K-Pop acts to perform as part of the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival in December (Credit: KBS/SM Entertainment)

There are changes afoot in the world of K-Pop this year with regards to the end-of-year festivities that the Korean Broadcasting System provide to K-Pop fans annually. The usual “KBS Song Festival,” which serves as a celebration of the achievements and performances of K-pop artists throughout the year, is instead being replaced this year with the “Music Bank Global Festival,” airing in two parts on the broadcaster.

However, it is just a change in name and the number of acts that will participate in this year’s event, which most certainly must celebrate the success K-Pop has had taking over Western pop culture as much as it has this year. The “Song Festival” has previously included special stages, collaborations, and performances by popular K-pop groups and solo artists, as the event aims to showcase the diversity and talent within the K-pop industry, bringing together artists from various entertainment agencies.

The event also allows the fans to celebrate the year of K-Pop with awards honouring the most popular song of the year, with the award part of the event only came back in 2013 but KBS discontinued the awards ceremony in 2006, when the event was known as the KBS Broadcast Music Awards. BTS currently hold the record for most wins at the event, earning Popular Song of the Year four times in a row between the years of 2017 and 2020.

This year’s event however isn’t content with just one venue, with the spiritual home of the ceremony, the KBS Hall in Seoul, being joined this year with performances to take place in Japan’s Belluna Dome in Saitama. Traditionally, the KBS Hall has always held the ceremony, but with Japan’s close proximity and the huge fandom K-Pop has across the waters, KBS naturally have included the area as part one of the two-part show.

Who has been confirmed for the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival?

Part 1 of the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival is set to broadcast live from Korea, featuring the dynamic hosting duo of Rowoon and IVE’s Jang Won Young. The lineup for this segment promises a spectacular showcase with performances by renowned artists such as aespa, CRAVITY, DAY6’s Young K, FANTASY BOYS, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, H1-KEY, IVE, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, ONEUS, RIIZE, Sunmi, TXT, Xdinary Heroes, xikers, and ZEROBASEONE.

Simultaneously, Part 2 of the festival will unveil a pre-recorded Japanese show, elegantly hosted by the charismatic trio of Rowoon, Go Min Si, and Lee Young Ji. The lineup for this segment is equally impressive, featuring stellar performances by ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, THE BOYZ, Golden Girls, ENHYPEN, ITZY, Kang Daniel, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, Lee Young Ji, MeloMance, NewJeans, NiziU, NMIXX, Park Jin Young, P1Harmony, SHINee, STAYC, Stray Kids, and &TEAM.

When does the KBS 2023 Music Bank Global Festival take place?

