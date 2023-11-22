The group, who recently made history on the Billboard Charts, are set to release a cover of a Christmas favourite this week

K-Pop group aespa will be releasing a surprise Christmas single later this week, per SM Entertainment's recent press release (Credit: SM Entertainment/Canva)

‘Tis the season to give next month, as Christmas quickly approaches us and the raft of Christmas songs and jingles played on the radio or in retail stores are well underway. Perhaps it’s because of the time of the year, perhaps it’s because they’re making waves on the Billboard Charts since the release of “Drama,” but K-Pop group aespa are feeling festive.

So festive that SM Entertainment dropped a press release stating that the group would be releasing a surprise Christmas single by the end of the week on streaming platforms across the internet. aespa's fresh take on the beloved carol, “Jingle Bell Rock” is set to distinguish itself through a minimalist track featuring robust 808 bass and cleverly placed instrumental accents. The distinctive rap and vocals from the members contribute to crafting a hip and unique charm that sets it apart from the original song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SM Entertainment were also quick to point out that the group’s first Christmas song is the perfect accompaniment to their last English-language single, “Better Things,” which was released in August 2023 - with that song in particular having a ‘summery feel’ to it, while their cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” will be full of “winter sensibility.”

aespa became the fastest K-pop girl group to achieve four top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 last week, after the release of their latest work, “Drama,” which secured the 8th position on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, the 21st on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and the 38th on the Global 200.