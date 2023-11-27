From Hank & Rosé To You | What does the BLACKPINK member’s Christmas gift to fans entail, how to order?
If you haven’t had enough of BLACKPINK’s Rosé to tide you over the holiday season, perhaps YG Entertainment and her dog Hank will be able to help.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following on from the surprise release over the weekend of aespa’s cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” Blinks will be delighted to discover that BLACKPINK member Rosé is releasing a special Christmas package accompanied by her faithful companion, her dog Hank, with the release of “Season’s Greetings: From Hank & Rosé To You.”
The notification from YG Entertainment regarding the new BLACKPINK drop came through the WeVerse store over the weekend and read (with help from DeepL for the translation): “Following the success of BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] from October 2022 to September 2023, with a total of 66 concerts in 34 cities in 22 countries around the world and 1.8 million fans, this is another gift from Rosé for her fans.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Shot in the spirit of a magical Christmas vacation, Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024] features Rosé spending a special and warm Christmas with her dog Hank in a snowy cabin in the woods. Shot in the spirit of a magical Christmas vacation, Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024] features Rosé spending a special and warm Christmas with her dog Hank in a snowy cabin in the woods.”
The package contains a brand new photobook dedicated to the BLACKPINK member and her dog set amongst a festive backdrop (so we are told), alongside a desk calendar for 2024, a random photocard, a random Fortune Cookie Card, a mini notepad, wrapping paper (it is Christmas after all), a random Polaroid, a Christmas Tree Paper, a Random Selfie Photocard and a Christmas Postcard Set.
Where and when can I preorder “Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You?”
“Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You” is available for pre-order until December 5 2023 through YG Select, Weverse Shop, Dear My Music, Ktwon4U, and online and offline music stores from December 8 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.