If you haven’t had enough of BLACKPINK’s Rosé to tide you over the holiday season, perhaps YG Entertainment and her dog Hank will be able to help.

The notification from YG Entertainment regarding the new BLACKPINK drop came through the WeVerse store over the weekend and read (with help from DeepL for the translation): “Following the success of BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] from October 2022 to September 2023, with a total of 66 concerts in 34 cities in 22 countries around the world and 1.8 million fans, this is another gift from Rosé for her fans.”

"Shot in the spirit of a magical Christmas vacation, Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024] features Rosé spending a special and warm Christmas with her dog Hank in a snowy cabin in the woods.

Just some of the items that Blinks can pick up as part of "Season’s Greetings: From Hank & Rosé To You" (Credit: YG Entertainment/Weverse Shop)

The package contains a brand new photobook dedicated to the BLACKPINK member and her dog set amongst a festive backdrop (so we are told), alongside a desk calendar for 2024, a random photocard, a random Fortune Cookie Card, a mini notepad, wrapping paper (it is Christmas after all), a random Polaroid, a Christmas Tree Paper, a Random Selfie Photocard and a Christmas Postcard Set.

Where and when can I preorder “Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You?”