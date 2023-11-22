Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose look at home and at ease at Buckingham Palace as they attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles III overnight.

(left to right) Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim, from the K-Pop band Blackpink pose with their Honorary MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire), awarded to them in recognition of the band's role as COP26 advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021. King Charles III conducted the special Investiture ceremony in the presence of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 22, 2023. (Credit: PA)

It wasn’t just South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who was entertained at a state dinner overnight in Buckingham Palace, but members of K-Pop royalty were also in attendance in front of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, collectively known as BLACKPINK, were also in attendance after becoming the first South Korean group to headling a British festival - a feat they accomplished after their performance at BST Hyde Park this summer.

That was only half the story, however, as it transpires that the band can now add "MBE" at the end of their names, being bestowed honorary Member of the British Empire titles due to their continued environmental efforts, having been ambassadors for the COP climate change summit and have been advocates for the UN's sustainable development goals, helping to bring the environmental message to "millions of young people". There was a special investiture this morning in the 1844 room in Buckingham Palace, often used for the most distinguished guests.

It was every bit the white-tie occasion as you would imagine, and BLACKPINK looked at home surrounded by Royalty and international delegates. During the banquet the guests dined on a menu of warm tartlet of soft poached egg and spinach puree, breast of Windsor pheasant with croquette of celeriac and calvados sauce and salad, with a mango ice cream bombe for dessert, and even Kate and Camilla stepped out in glittering royal tiaras they had never been seen in before - maybe to impress the K-Pop group?

In his banquet address, the King lauded the remarkable journey of Koreans, evolving from "wartime devastation" to a prosperous nation that embodies technological innovation. Reflecting on his 1992 visit, he emphasized South Korea's transformation into a symbol of industrial efficiency. Charles acknowledged the Korean people's resilience, dedication, and their remarkable achievements in establishing a stronghold of democracy, human rights, and freedom over seven decades.

King Charles III then went on to praise BLACKPINK for their work towards environmental issues and sustainability during his speech to the South Korean delegates and even showed off a little bit of his pop culture knowledge in the process. “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors for the UK’s presidency of Cop26, and later as advocates for the UN sustainable development goals.”