How much do Mariah Carey, The Pogues, Slade and more earn each Christmas?

Christmas is just over a month away and the sound of jingle bells might already be ringing around your home. It will be time to deck the halls and light up the tree and don't forget to book your festive delivery slot!

But nothing says Christmas is here than the first time you hit play on that Michael Buble album - or catch the notes of Merry Xmas Everybody while you are out shopping. Releasing a festive earworm can be an incredible boost to a musician's bank account each year, but just how lucrative are your favourite seasonal classics?

The exact amount the artists earn each year is kept secret with the Performing Rights Society being tight lipped about the figures. However estimates are available on the internet and the Independent reports that the royalties are as follows:

Slade - £1m

Noddy Holder and Slade are estimated to rake in a massive £1m each festive season in royalties from their Christmas classic - Merry Xmas Everybody. The track has been a seasonal smash since it's release in 1973.

The Pogues and Kirtsy MacColl - £400,000

The Fairytale of New York is said to be the most popular Christmas song in the UK in the 21st Century so it is no surprise to see it high up on the list. It is also the current bookies favourite to claim Christmas Number One in 2023.

Mariah Carey - £400,000

It is the season of Mariah! The pop star has been defrosted and she is hitting the road for a Christmas arena tour. Her hit festive song All I Want For Christmas Is You is also estimated to net her at least £400,000 each year.

Bing Crosby - £328,000

Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas - originally written by Irving Berlin - is the world's best-selling single and continues to be a beloved seasonal classic. It is estimated to make £320,000 in royalties each Christmas.

Wham! - £300,000

Last Christmas has been a festive favourite since its release in 1984. It is so popular it inspired a film by the same name which released in 2019. It is estimated to earn £300,000 each year in royalties at Christmas.

Paul McCartney - £260,000

The former member of The Fab Four has a long association with Christmas. The Beatles previously held the record for most Christmas Number Ones and his 1979 hit Wonderful Christmastime is one of the most played each festive season - earning an estimated £260,000 annually.

Jona Lewie - £120,000

Jona Lewie's anti-war song, Stop The Cavalry, became a surprise Christmas hit after its release in 1980 - and has remained a festive favourite, to his continued bemusement. He has said royalties from the song make up 50 per cent of his income and it is estimated to earn around £120,000 each festive season.

The Pretenders - £102,000

The Pretenders 1983 track 2000 Miles has endured as a popular Christmas song and charts annually in the UK. It is also a popular festive track in Poland. It is estimated to earn The Pretenders just over £100,000 each Christmas.

Sir Cliff Ricard - £100,000

The legendary pop singer has just finished a run of huge shows in London, Blackpool and Glasgow and he is set to earn a big windfall this Christmas as well. His track Mistletoe and Wine, which has endured as a classic since 1988, earns an estimated £100,000 each year in royalties.

East 17 - £97,000