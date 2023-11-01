Mariah Carey Christmas tour door times: what time doors open and concert start times?
The Queen of Christmas will bring a sprinkle of festive cheer to an arena near you
Mariah Carey has been "defrosted" and it is almost time to celebrate Christmas.
The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer will be hitting the road to spread festive cheer in November and December. She will perform shows at arenas across North America during Yuletide.
Mariah's Merry Christmas One and All! is her first nationwide seasonal tour - after performing a mini-tour in December last year. It will see her making stops in cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto, LA and more.
But what are the timings for the tour? Here's all you need to know:
What are door times and when do concerts start?
The timings for the show vary based on the venue, see all of the announced times below.
15 November - Yaamava' Resort & Casino
The doors will open at 7pm in Highland, CA, the venue has confirmed. Mariah Carey's Christmas concert will begin at 8pm local time.
17 and 19 November - Hollywood Bowl, LA
For the show on Friday, 17 November, the doors will open at 6pm and concert starts at 7.30pm. Then on Sunday, 19 November they will open at the earlier time of 5.30pm and the show begins at 7pm.
21 November - Ball Arena, Denver
The concert in Denver will start at 7.30pm. The door times have not been confirmed but would likely be around 6pm based on previous shows.
24 November - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
Fans can expect the concert to start at 7.30pm in Kansas City. The venue has not announced the door times but except similar timings to previous concerts.
27 November - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
The concert in Toronto will start at 7.30pm, the venue has announced. The door times have not been confirmed but except similar timings to previous concerts.
29 November - Bell Centre, Montreal
The doors will open at 6.30pm in Montreal, Bell Centre has announced. But the concert itself will start at 7.30pm.
1 December - Little Caesers Arena, Detroit
The concert in Detroit is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm. Door times have not been confirmed but expect similar timings to previous shows.
3 December - United Center, Chicago
The gates will open in Chicago at 6pm, it has been announced. The venue has also confirmed the show will start at 7.30pm.
5 December - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
The concert is scheduled to start at 7.30pm in Pittsburgh. Door times have not been confirmed but expect similar timings to the tour.
7 December - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
The show in Cleveland will start at 7.30pm, it has been confirmed. For the door times expect similar timings to previous performances.
9 December - Madison Square Garden, New York City
Mariah Carey is coming to the MSG in NYC twice, starting with a show on 9 December. The doors will open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.
11 December - TD Garden, Boston
The doors in Boston will open at 6.30pm, TD Garden has confirmed. The show itself will start at 7.30pm.
13 December - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
The doors at the Wells Fargo Center will open at 6.30pm, the venue has announced. Mariah Carey's concert will start at 7.30pm.
15 December - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
For fans heading to the show in Baltimore, the doors will open at the CFG Bank Arena at 6pm. The concert will start at 7.30pm.
Mariah Carey will return to New York City for the final show on the tour. Doors will open at MSG at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The show will start at 7.30pm.