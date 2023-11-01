The Queen of Christmas will bring a sprinkle of festive cheer to an arena near you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mariah Carey has been "defrosted" and it is almost time to celebrate Christmas.

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer will be hitting the road to spread festive cheer in November and December. She will perform shows at arenas across North America during Yuletide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mariah's Merry Christmas One and All! is her first nationwide seasonal tour - after performing a mini-tour in December last year. It will see her making stops in cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto, LA and more.

But what are the timings for the tour? Here's all you need to know:

What are door times and when do concerts start?

The timings for the show vary based on the venue, see all of the announced times below.

15 November - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

The doors will open at 7pm in Highland, CA, the venue has confirmed. Mariah Carey's Christmas concert will begin at 8pm local time.

17 and 19 November - Hollywood Bowl, LA

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the show on Friday, 17 November, the doors will open at 6pm and concert starts at 7.30pm. Then on Sunday, 19 November they will open at the earlier time of 5.30pm and the show begins at 7pm.

21 November - Ball Arena, Denver

The concert in Denver will start at 7.30pm. The door times have not been confirmed but would likely be around 6pm based on previous shows.

24 November - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Fans can expect the concert to start at 7.30pm in Kansas City. The venue has not announced the door times but except similar timings to previous concerts.

27 November - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

The concert in Toronto will start at 7.30pm, the venue has announced. The door times have not been confirmed but except similar timings to previous concerts.

29 November - Bell Centre, Montreal

Advertisement

Advertisement

The doors will open at 6.30pm in Montreal, Bell Centre has announced. But the concert itself will start at 7.30pm.

1 December - Little Caesers Arena, Detroit

The concert in Detroit is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm. Door times have not been confirmed but expect similar timings to previous shows.

3 December - United Center, Chicago

The gates will open in Chicago at 6pm, it has been announced. The venue has also confirmed the show will start at 7.30pm.

Mariah Carey. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

5 December - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

The concert is scheduled to start at 7.30pm in Pittsburgh. Door times have not been confirmed but expect similar timings to the tour.

7 December - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show in Cleveland will start at 7.30pm, it has been confirmed. For the door times expect similar timings to previous performances.

9 December - Madison Square Garden, New York City

Mariah Carey is coming to the MSG in NYC twice, starting with a show on 9 December. The doors will open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

11 December - TD Garden, Boston

The doors in Boston will open at 6.30pm, TD Garden has confirmed. The show itself will start at 7.30pm.

13 December - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

The doors at the Wells Fargo Center will open at 6.30pm, the venue has announced. Mariah Carey's concert will start at 7.30pm.

15 December - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

Advertisement

Advertisement

For fans heading to the show in Baltimore, the doors will open at the CFG Bank Arena at 6pm. The concert will start at 7.30pm.