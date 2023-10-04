Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and more have revealed the dates their customers can book their festive food delivery slots

October may have only just begun, but people are already beginning to turn their attention to the month of December, and Christmas.

One of the most important parts of Christmas is the all-important Christmas dinner. There may be debates over what belongs on the plate, but everyone is united in the fact that it’s one of the most looked forward to meals of the year.

Before the making - and eating - of the Christmas dinner, however, must come shopping for the ingredients to make the meal. Savvy shoppers prefer to order their food online and have it delivered to their door so they don’t have to deal with the crowded aisles in their local shop.

But, getting a delivery slot can be hard, as demand for them is always high due to people wanting a stress-free shopping experience. As a result, grocery retailers have started to accept bookings for home delivery slots over the festive period earlier and earlier each year.

So, just when can you book your Christmas food delivery slot with all the major supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and more? Website webretailer.com has revealed which online supermarkets will be making their festive delivery slots available to book the earliest, meaning you can beat the Christmas crowds.

So, just when can you book your Christmas delivery slot at your chosen supermarket? Here’s what you need to know.

Ocado

Ocado is the first major grocery retailer in the UK to take bookings for their festive delivery slots this year. The online grocer has already started to allow Smart Pass customers to book their delivery slots, beginning on Monday 2 October, letting them call first dibs on a range of festive treats, including indulgent M&S products. The grocer is yet to reveal the date that regular customers can get hold of a festive delivery slot, however.

Asda

ASDA will also be opening up their festive delivery slots very early on. In fact, ASDA Delivery Pass Members can sort their shops now as bookings were accepted from Tuesday 3 October. Meanwhile regular customers need not wait much longer, with slots opening up on Tuesday 10 October.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be making their festive delivery slots available shortly. Morrisons Delivery Pass customers can access slots from Wednesday 18 October. Morrisons customers will also have to wait until the end of October.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s Customers who subscribe to Sainsbury’s Delivery Pass perk will get access to Christmas delivery slots as early as Monday 16 October. Elsewhere, regular Sainsbury’s shoppers will have to wait until Monday 23 October to book a slot for Christmas.

Tesco

Tesco will not open up their festive delivery slot timetable until November, with Delivery Plan customers gaining access on Tuesday 7 November, and regular customers having to wait a whole two weeks extra until Tuesday 21 November. However, these dates are still one week earlier than 2022’s first festive delivery booking dates.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh are yet to announce when their festive delivery slots will be available to book. We’ll update this article with more information when we have it.

Iceland

Waitrose