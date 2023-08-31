Winter Wonderland will be returning to Hyde Park this Christmas.

The hugely popular festive attraction will run from mid-November until New Year's Day 2024. The start date has been confirmed as Friday, 17 November.

If you are planning your trip to Hyde Park this Christmas, you might be wondering about tickets and prices. Here's all you need to know:

Do you need tickets for Winter Wonderland?

If you are wanting to attend Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park in 2023, you will need tickets for entry. You will also have to purchase tickets for rides and attractions.

However by spending £25 per person now on attractions, rides, games and food you will receive free admission!

How much do tickets cost in 2023?

Entry for Winter Wonderland prices start from £5 for standard entry to £7.50 at peak times. Tickets can be free if you come at off-peak hours.

But while the entrance fees might be low - you need to pre-book tickets for the attractions and rides you will want to take in during your visit. See below for further details.

Attraction prices at Winter Wonderland

The prices for the attractions has been confirmed for 2023. The prices are as follows:

Ice Rink

£15 - adult/ teen

£10 - children 12 and under

£14 - concession

£40 - family entry

£35 - ice guide

Magical Ice Kingdom

£11 - adult/ teen

£9 - children 12 and under

£10 - concession

£36 - family entry

Ice Bar Admission

£16.50 - admission

Real Ice Slide

£5 - admission

Cirque Berserk

£15.50 - adult/ teen

£12.50 - children 12 and under

£14.50 - concession

£50 - family entry

£95 - private box with bottle of bubbly

Ride prices in 2023

You have to pay to ride the rollercoaster rides at Winter Wonderland this festive period. For some rides there is option for fast track passes.

The prices are as follows:

Munich Looping

£10 - ride admission

£12 - ride admission fast track

EuroCoaster

£7 - adult/ teen

£5 - child - 12 and under

Ice Mountain

£7 - adult/ teen

£5 - child - 12 and under

£9 - adult/ teen fast track

£7 - child fast track

The Time Machine

£7 - adult/ teen

£5 - child - 12 and under

The Hangover

£9 - admission

Aeronaut Starflyer

£8 - admission

£10 - fast track

Blizzard

£9 - admission

£11 - fast track

XXL

£8 - admission

Dragon's Nest

£5 - admission Dr Archibald VR Experience

£9 - admission

£11 - fast track

Christmas Tree Ride

£4 - admission

Haunted Mansion

£7 - adult/ teen

£5 - child - 12 and under

Snow Jet

£6 - adult/ teen

£5 - child - 12 and under

Helter Skelter

£3 - admission

Après Ski Party Funhouse

£5 - admission

Traditional Wave Swinger

£5 - adult/ teen

£4 - child - 12 and under

Santaland Express Train

£3 - admission

Racing Coaster

£3 - admission

Flying Jumbo's

£3 - admission

Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass

£25 - Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass

Where can you buy Winter Wonderland tickets?

For those who are wanting to go to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park in 2023 tickets can be purchased via See Tickets. The website sells tickets for each of the dates the attraction is open.