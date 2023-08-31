Winter Wonderland tickets: how to buy and where, what are prices for entry, rides, attractions in 2023
Winter Wonderland will be back for 2023
Winter Wonderland will be returning to Hyde Park this Christmas.
The hugely popular festive attraction will run from mid-November until New Year's Day 2024. The start date has been confirmed as Friday, 17 November.
If you are planning your trip to Hyde Park this Christmas, you might be wondering about tickets and prices. Here's all you need to know:
Do you need tickets for Winter Wonderland?
If you are wanting to attend Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park in 2023, you will need tickets for entry. You will also have to purchase tickets for rides and attractions.
However by spending £25 per person now on attractions, rides, games and food you will receive free admission!
How much do tickets cost in 2023?
Entry for Winter Wonderland prices start from £5 for standard entry to £7.50 at peak times. Tickets can be free if you come at off-peak hours.
But while the entrance fees might be low - you need to pre-book tickets for the attractions and rides you will want to take in during your visit. See below for further details.
Attraction prices at Winter Wonderland
The prices for the attractions has been confirmed for 2023. The prices are as follows:
Ice Rink
- £15 - adult/ teen
- £10 - children 12 and under
- £14 - concession
- £40 - family entry
- £35 - ice guide
Magical Ice Kingdom
- £11 - adult/ teen
- £9 - children 12 and under
- £10 - concession
- £36 - family entry
Ice Bar Admission
- £16.50 - admission
Real Ice Slide
- £5 - admission
Cirque Berserk
- £15.50 - adult/ teen
- £12.50 - children 12 and under
- £14.50 - concession
- £50 - family entry
- £95 - private box with bottle of bubbly
Ride prices in 2023
You have to pay to ride the rollercoaster rides at Winter Wonderland this festive period. For some rides there is option for fast track passes.
The prices are as follows:
Munich Looping
- £10 - ride admission
- £12 - ride admission fast track
EuroCoaster
- £7 - adult/ teen
- £5 - child - 12 and under
Ice Mountain
- £7 - adult/ teen
- £5 - child - 12 and under
- £9 - adult/ teen fast track
- £7 - child fast track
The Time Machine
- £7 - adult/ teen
- £5 - child - 12 and under
The Hangover
- £9 - admission
Aeronaut Starflyer
- £8 - admission
- £10 - fast track
Blizzard
- £9 - admission
- £11 - fast track
XXL
- £8 - admission
Dragon's Nest
- £5 - admission Dr Archibald VR Experience
- £9 - admission
- £11 - fast track
Christmas Tree Ride
- £4 - admission
Haunted Mansion
- £7 - adult/ teen
- £5 - child - 12 and under
Snow Jet
- £6 - adult/ teen
- £5 - child - 12 and under
Helter Skelter
- £3 - admission
Après Ski Party Funhouse
- £5 - admission
Traditional Wave Swinger
- £5 - adult/ teen
- £4 - child - 12 and under
Santaland Express Train
- £3 - admission
Racing Coaster
- £3 - admission
Flying Jumbo's
- £3 - admission
Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass
- £25 - Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass
Where can you buy Winter Wonderland tickets?
For those who are wanting to go to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park in 2023 tickets can be purchased via See Tickets. The website sells tickets for each of the dates the attraction is open.
By visiting See Tickets you can also select which attractions and rides you want to add on top of your entrance fee.