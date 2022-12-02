Winter Wonderland has returned to Hyde Park

Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Hyde Park has once again been transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

The popular Christmas attraction has returned for another year of magic and festive delight. Huge crowds are expected to flock to the event over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

First opening in 2007, Winter Wonderland has become a fixture of Christmas in London over the last 15 years. It was visited by an estimated 14 million people in its first 10 years.

Featuring ice sculpting workshops, an ice slide, roller coaster rides and so much more. It also features a circus, bars, food, live shows and music.

Advertisement

If you are thinking of visiting Winter Wonderland in 2022, here’s all you need to know:

Is there an ice rink at Winter Wonderland?

Advertisement

The Christmas attraction in Hyde Park is open until the New Year. It features a number of attractions for visitors to enjoy, including an ice rink as well as ice sculpting workshops, ice slide, giant wheel and many more.

Visitors need to pre-book tickets for attractions they wish to visit on a trip to Winter Wonderland. The Christmas event’s website warns that tickets are selling fast.

How much are tickets for Winter Wonderland?

For admission prices range from free to £7.50 each. But attractions cost extra on top of the entrance fee and you need to pre-book before you arrive. Tickets can be purchased from Winter Wonderland’s website.

Advertisement

The prices are as follows:

Admission

Advertisement

Off-peak - free

Standard times - £5

Peak times - £7.50

Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Bar Ice

Peak - £16

Standard - £15

Advertisement

Cirque Berserk

Adult/teen - Peak: £17, Standard: £15, Off-peak: £12

- Peak: £17, Standard: £15, Off-peak: £12 Child - 12 and under - Peak: £14, Standard: £12, Off-peak: £9

- 12 and under - Peak: £14, Standard: £12, Off-peak: £9 Family entry - Peak: £56, Standard: £48, Off-peak: £36

- Peak: £56, Standard: £48, Off-peak: £36 Concession - Peak: £16, Standard: £14, Off-peak: £11

- Peak: £16, Standard: £14, Off-peak: £11 Private box with champagne - Peak: £100, Standard: £95, Off-peak: £90

Advertisement

Ice Rink

Adult/ teen - Peak: £15.50, Standard: £14.50, Off-peak: £10

Peak: £15.50, Standard: £14.50, Off-peak: £10 Child - 12 and under - Peak: £10.50, Standard: £9.50, Off-peak: £7.50

- 12 and under - Peak: £10.50, Standard: £9.50, Off-peak: £7.50 Concession - Peak: £14.50, Standard: £13.50, Off-peak: £9.50

- Peak: £14.50, Standard: £13.50, Off-peak: £9.50 Family entry - Peak: £42, Standard: £38, Off-peak: £30

- Peak: £42, Standard: £38, Off-peak: £30 Ice Guide - Peak: £35, Standard: £35, Off-peak: £35

Ice Sculpting Workshops

Ice sculpting for 2 - Peak: £66.50, Standard: £58.50

Advertisement

Magical Ice Kingdom

Adult/ teen - Peak: £12, Standard: £11, Off-peak: £8

Peak: £12, Standard: £11, Off-peak: £8 Child -12 and under - Peak: £10, Standard: £9, Off-peak: £6

-12 and under - Peak: £10, Standard: £9, Off-peak: £6 Concession - Peak: £11, Standard: £10, Off-peak: £7

- Peak: £11, Standard: £10, Off-peak: £7 Family entry - Peak: £40, Standard: £36, Off-peak: £24

Advertisement

Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Real Ice Slide

Admission - £5

The Giant Wheel

Advertisement

Adult/ teen - Peak: £10, Standard: £9

- Peak: £10, Standard: £9 Child -12 and under - Peak: £8, Standard: £7

-12 and under - Peak: £8, Standard: £7 Family Entry - Peak: £32, Standard: £28

- Peak: £32, Standard: £28 Concession - Peak: £9, Standard: £8

- Peak: £9, Standard: £8 Private Pod - Peak: £54, Standard: £48

- Peak: £54, Standard: £48 Adult/ teen fast track - Peak: £15, Standard: £14

- Peak: £15, Standard: £14 Child fast track - Peak: £11, Standard: £10

Peak: £11, Standard: £10 Family entry fast track - Peak: £44, Standard: £40

- Peak: £44, Standard: £40 Concession fast track - Peak: £13, Standard: £12

- Peak: £13, Standard: £12 Private Pod fast track - Peak: £74, Standard: £68

Zippos Circus

Advertisement

Adult/ teen - Peak: £16, Standard: £14, Off-peak: £11

- Peak: £16, Standard: £14, Off-peak: £11 Child - 12 and under - Peak: £13, Standard: £11, Off-peak: £8

- 12 and under - Peak: £13, Standard: £11, Off-peak: £8 Family entry - Peak: £52, Standard: £44, Off-peak: £32

- Peak: £52, Standard: £44, Off-peak: £32 Concession - Peak: £15, Standard: £13, Off-peak: £10

If you spend more than £25 on attractions, entrance is free - Winter Wonderland has said.

What are the opening times for Winter Wonderland?

The Hyde Park attraction first opened on Friday 18 November and visitors can take trip to enjoy the festive delights until Monday 2 January. Winter Wonderland is open from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Advertisement

Where is Winter Wonderland?

Advertisement

The Christmas event is located in Hyde Park in London. The park can be found in Westminster and it is Grade I-listed.

The full address is: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park, London, W2 2UH.