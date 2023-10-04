The RSPB says it would take staff weeks if not months to achieve what Christmas volunteers get done in a single weekend

Volunteers eager to help rid a Dorset nature reserve of invasive wild pine will be able to take home a free, sustainable Christmas tree - in one of the UK’s biggest mass conservation efforts.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Arne reserve is inviting people to book now for their annual Pull a Pine event, which offers the chance to choose, chop down and take home their own traditional tree.

The trees in question are invasive pines which - if left unchecked - would outcompete the native heathland's plants. Last year’s event saw more than 15,000 trees removed over the course of a weekend, which the RSPB says has helped the site to maintain a healthy mix of gorse and heather.

People collecting their Christmas trees at the Pull a Pine event on RSPB's Arne Nature Reserve (RSPB/Supplied)

This provides the perfect home for Dorset’s special heathland wildlife - like the silver-studded blue butterfly, sand lizards, and summer visitors like the hobby falcon.

In the past, heathland would have been common across the UK, but changes in land use and developments means it now accounts for less than 15%. The RSPB says it is crucial for rare birds like the nightjar and Dartford warbler, both of which flourish at Arne.

Lesley Gorman, visitor operations manager at RSPB Arne, said: “As conservation events go, this is definitely a win-win for everyone. Our visitors have a great day out and get to choose a lovely Christmas tree.

"In terms of the nature reserve, it’s about removing an invasive species that would take over our precious heathland given the chance. It’d take staff and volunteers weeks if not months to achieve what’s done in a single weekend," she said.

Volunteers who attend the event will get to hear live music, take part in crafting events including festive wreath making using foliage from the pines - and there will event be a Santa visit - as well as food and refreshments on offer.