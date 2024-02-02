Riverdance star Michael Flatley pays tribute to ex fiancée Lisa Murphy after she dies at the age of 51

Riverdance star Michael Flatley has paid tribute to his former fiancée Lisa Murphy who has passed away at the age of 51. Lisa Murphy, who starred on reality series Dublin Wives (Ireland’s answer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) between 2012 and 2013, has passed away after a private cancer battle.

Michael Flatley said: “I spent time with her and also with her family. It’s heartbreaking.” He went on to say that “She was a lovely, caring person. I got the call from her father, Des, early this morning with the news. It’s very, very sad. God rest her soul.”

As well as having a relationship with Michael Flatley, Lisa was also a former partner of celebrity solicitor Gerald Kean between 2006 and 2016. Gerald told the Irish Sun: “I am absolutely heartbroken and devastated at the news. She was a wonderful woman and we shared many great times together. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

When she was dating Gerald, Lisa Murphy was held up at knifepoint by armed thieves who stole thousands of worth of jewellery from Drayton Manor, his home near Brittas Bay in County Wicklow.

Lisa Murphy also dated Irish boxing legend Joe Egan in the 90s and he told The Irish Sun: “She fought so, so hard… the only positive is that she is at peace now.” He went on to say that “I am absolutely heartbroken. I loved her. I will always love her. She was one of the kindest people you could ever possibly meet. She fought so, so hard, she was battling stage 4 cancer for so long, she put up such a fight.”

It has been reported that Lisa was diagnosed with cancer over six years ago, but her condition deteriorated over Christmas 2023. In January 2023, Michael Flatley was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. His team revealed in a post on his Instagram that he had been “diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer” and asked for “prayers and well wishes”.

