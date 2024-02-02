Isabelle Thomas, wife of Hollywood film producer Bradley Thomas, has died at the age of 39 after committing suicide. (Credit: Getty Images)

The wife of an Oscar-nominated Hollywood producer has died at the age of 39.

Isabelle Thomas, who was wife to 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' producer Bradley Thomas, is believed to have taken her own life at a Los Angeles Hotel on Monday evening (January 29). She was pronounced dead at the Hotel Angeleno after she was found with multiple traumatic injuries.

According to TMZ, The couple had been married since 2018 and share two children together. Isabelle and Bradley were seen in public together as recently as January 13, when they attended the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverley Hills.