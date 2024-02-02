Isabelle Thomas: wife of Killers Of The Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas dies aged 39
Isabelle died at a hotel in Los Angeles on Monday evening
The wife of an Oscar-nominated Hollywood producer has died at the age of 39.
Isabelle Thomas, who was wife to 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' producer Bradley Thomas, is believed to have taken her own life at a Los Angeles Hotel on Monday evening (January 29). She was pronounced dead at the Hotel Angeleno after she was found with multiple traumatic injuries.
According to TMZ, The couple had been married since 2018 and share two children together. Isabelle and Bradley were seen in public together as recently as January 13, when they attended the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverley Hills.
Isabelle was a documentary maker who also served on the UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board. Bradley is known for his work producing Hollywood hits such as Dumb and Dumber, Shallow Hal, There's Something About Mary and the latest Martin Scorsese. Anyone affected by issues in this story can call the Samaritans anonymously on 116 123.
