Having made its debut at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, the documentary “Dario Argento Panico” is finally arriving on streaming services this week and offering a rare glimpse into the creative process of one of horror's finest creative minds - Italian director Dario Argento.

“Panico,” which was part of the “Venice Classics” programming at last year’s festival, stands as the first biographical documentary dedicated to the acclaimed Italian filmmaker, and perhaps one of the most comprehensive works since “Broken Mirrors/Broken Minds” by Maitland McDonagh as it intimately focuses on Argento, capturing the moment he finalizes the script for his latest feature while a film crew concurrently documents his life. Providing an immersive journey into Argento's creative process.

The documentary includes exclusive interviews with the legendary filmmaker and insights from esteemed directors such as Gaspar Noé, Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn. They reflect on Argento's profound impact on the horror genre and subsequent generations of filmmakers.

At 83 years old, Argento remains an active force in cinema, with his recent film "Dark Glasses" released in 2022, and this documentary offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of that particular work.

Who is Dario Argento?

Dario Argento attends a red carpet for the movie "CVLT" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Dario Argento is an Italian filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, born on September 7, 1940, in Rome, Italy, with one of his children, Asia Argento, having followed in his cinematic footsteps becoming an actress in her own right. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential and iconic figures in the horror and thriller genres, particularly within the Italian film industry. Argento's prominence is primarily attributed to his distinct directorial style, characterized by visually striking cinematography, elaborate set pieces, and a penchant for suspenseful and atmospheric storytelling.

Argento is often referred to as a master of the "giallo" genre, a type of Italian thriller or horror film marked by mystery, psychological suspense, and crime elements. His films in the 1970s, such as "The Bird with the Crystal Plumage" (1970) and "Deep Red" (1975), helped define and popularize the giallo genre. Argento is also known for his visually inventive and stylistic approach to filmmaking. He often employs vibrant colours, elaborate camera movements, and intricate set designs to create a visually immersive experience for the audience. “Suspiria” in 1977 proved to be the zenith of his spellbinding cinematography

His impact extends beyond his filmography, influencing a generation of filmmakers worldwide, many of whom are on hand to discuss his influence in “Panico”. Many of Argento's films have achieved cult status among horror enthusiasts and Argento is rightfully considered a pioneer in the horror genre, particularly for his contributions to the Italian horror renaissance of the 1970s and 1980s.

What movies should I watch of Dario Argento’s if I’ve not seen any before?

Suspiria (1977)

Perhaps the most definitive of Argento’s works, “Suspiria” was released in 1977 and follows an American ballet student who transfers to a prestigious dance academy in Germany. As she delves into the academy's dark secrets, she discovers a coven of witches with malevolent intentions.

The film is celebrated for its atmospheric cinematography, vibrant colour palette, and haunting score by Goblin, who continue to tour to perform the soundtrack during special theatrical screenings each year.. "Suspiria" is a visually stunning and psychologically intense experience that has become a landmark in the horror genre, earning a remake featuring Tilda Swinton for Prime Video in 2018.

Tenebrae (1982)

"Tenebrae" is a 1982 Italian giallo film that follows an American writer, played by Anthony Franciosa, who travels to Rome for a promotional tour of his latest thriller novel. However, his visit coincides with a series of gruesome murders inspired by his own book. As the body count rises, he becomes entangled in the investigation, navigating a web of suspense, deception, and mysterious motives.

"Tenebrae" is celebrated for its stylish cinematography, intricate plot twists, and an atmospheric score by Claudio Simonetti. It stands as a quintessential example of Argento's mastery of the giallo genre and is considered one of the quintessential films of the genre.

Deep Red (1975)

"Deep Red," also known as "Profondo Rosso," is a 1975 Italian giallo film directed by Dario Argento. The plot centres on a jazz pianist who becomes a witness to a brutal murder and embarks on an investigation to uncover the identity of the killer.

The film is praised for its stylish visuals, suspenseful storytelling, and an evocative score by Goblin. As a quintessential example of the giallo genre, "Deep Red" combines mystery, horror, and thriller elements to create a gripping cinematic experience.

Phenomena (1985)

“Phenomena” is a unique blend of horror and supernatural elements. The story follows a young girl with an unusual ability to communicate with insects. Sent to a Swiss boarding school, she becomes entangled in a series of gruesome murders. The film is known for its atmospheric setting, inventive plot, and features a memorable performance by Jennifer Connelly.

"Phenomena" is characterized by its surreal and dreamlike narrative, akin to another European gore-auteur, Lucio Fulci and his film “The House by the Cemetary,” making it a distinctive entry in Argento's filmography.

The Bird with the Crytal Plumage (1970)

"The Bird with the Crystal Plumage" is a 1970 Italian giallo film which marked Argento’s directorial debut. The plot revolves around an American writer who witnesses an attempted murder in Rome and becomes entangled in the investigation. As he delves deeper, he finds himself in the crosshairs of a serial killer.

The film is notable for its stylish visuals, suspenseful sequences, and innovative use of the giallo genre conventions that Argento furthered from the genre’s initial ideal by “Bay of Blood” creator Mario Bava - considered by many as the first “slasher” movie.

Demons (1985)

Though not strictly an Argento feature, the 1985 splatter film "Demons" continued his production work, after his success with the European release of George A. Romero’s “Dan of the Dead,” known as “Zombi” in parts of Europe. Directed by Lamberto Bava, “Demoni” as it’s known in Italy unfolds in a Berlin cinema where a diverse group of people gathers to watch a mysterious film.

As the film progresses, the on-screen horror begins to manifest in the theatre, turning the audience members into bloodthirsty demons. Chaos ensues in this very gory, yet very fun horror movie taking the ideas of isolation and being trapped with several “zombie horror” tropes in the process and a pretty solid soundtrack featuring popular bands in the ‘80s.

When is “Dario Argento Panico” arriving on Shudder?