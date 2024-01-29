Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

American Fiction is finally coming to cinemas in the UK this week. Inspired by the novel Erasure by Percival Everett and adapted by screenwriter Cord Jefferson, it has made a big impression on the awards circuit.

The film, which stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) has received five Oscar nominations including Best Actor and Best Picture. It has already won the People Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and has also been tipped for BAFTA success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American Fiction has already dropped for US audiences, who have been able to watch since December 2023. So, now UK viewers can finally get stuck in, here's everything you need to know.

What is American Fiction about?

American Fiction is an adaptation of the novel Erasure by Percival Everett. The satirical tale, follows frustrated author Monk, who is forced to re-examine what it means being a marginalised writer in today's world. Here is the plot for American Fiction: "Monk is a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain."

Is there a trailer for American Fiction?

Yes, MGM released an updated trailer for American Fiction in December. It introduces us to Monk (Jeffrey Wright), a frustrated writer who is fed up with the stereotyping of Black characters in fiction. You can watch the trailer for American Fiction below.

Who stars in American Fiction?

Jeffrey Wright is taking up the lead as frustrated novelist Monk, while Issa Rae stars as author Sintara Golden, who helps him understand what books sell. Monk's family are played by Tracee Ellis Ross as his sister Lisa, Sterling K. Brown as his brother, Clifford and Leslie Uggams as his mother Agnes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Ortiz plays his agent Arthur, Erika Alexander is his love interest Coraline, Myra Lucretia Taylor is housekeeper Elaine and Ray Anthony Thomas is family-friend Maynard.

How many Oscars has American Fiction been nominated for?

American Fiction has been scoring highly in the award circuit. It won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and has been nominated for an impressive five Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor. It also has a Bafta nomination for adapted screenplay under its belt, meaning it's going to be a busy awards season for the cast and crew.

When can I watch American Fiction in the UK?