Was “Barbie” snubbed during the announcement for the 96th Academy Awards nominees? That’s still something that can be argued both for and against, with some of the co-stars of the blockbuster indicating their disbelief that Greta Gerwig nor Margot Robbie received nods for “Best Director” and “Best Actress” - despite both possibly being awarded by virtue of a “Best Film” (Robbie helped produce “Barbie”) and “Best Screenplay” (Gerwig and Noah Baumbach) going.

But with this year’s nominees finally revealed after yesterday’s announcements, the bookmakers have gone into overdrive with their picks for the winners at this year’s event, with a few surprises along the way. Though “Oppenheimer” remains in the driving seat with Christopher Nolan’s epic earning the most nominations this year, there are some outside favourites according to William Hill.

Paul Giamatti becomes the second favourite behind Cillian Murphy for the “Best Actor” Oscar for his performance in “The Holdovers,” which has been a bit of an awards darling already this year. At the same time, Emma Stone has overtaken “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress Lily Gladstone as the favourite to win “Best Actress” for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ sci-fi black comedy, “Poor Things.”

Ryan Gosling, one of those who expressed disappointment over the lack of nominations for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, has also overtaken Robert De Niro as the second favourite to pick up the Best Supporting Actor award this year, with Robert Downey Jr. once again a firm favourite to win the going.

NationalWorld, ahead of our ongoing coverage on the Road to the Oscars 2024, has taken a look at what the bookmakers have determined are the bets to make ahead of the 96th Academy Awards; do you agree with some of the odds they’ve given so far - and more importantly, will the upcoming BAFTAs influence those odds shortly after that ceremony has completed?

What are the current betting odds for the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony?

All odds are correct as of writing and provided by William Hill.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer: 1/7

Poor Things: 9/1

The Holdovers: 9/1

Killers of the Flower Moon: 14/1

Anatomy of a Fall: 16/1

Barbie: 20/1

Past Lives: 25/1

The Zone of Interest: 25/1

Maestro: 40/1

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer: 2/5

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers: 5/2

Bradley Cooper - Maestro: 9/20

Jeffery Wright - American Fiction: 20/1

Colman Domingo - Rustin: 28/1

Best Actress

Emma Stone - Poor Things: 4/6

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon: 11/10

Carey Mulligan - Maestro: 9/1

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall: 16/1

Annette Bening - Nyad: 20/1

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer: 1/16

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon: 8/1

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things: 9/1

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall: 12/1

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest: 22/1

Best Supporting Actress

Will Da'Vine Joy Randolph pick up a Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 Critics Choice Award to join her Golden Globe this year?

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers: 1/16

Danielle Brooks - The Colour Purple: 8/1

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer: 10/1

America Ferrera - Barbie: 16/1

Jodie Foster - Nyad: 20/1

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer: 1/10

Ryan Gosling - Barbie: 13/2

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon: 10/1

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things: 12/1

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction: 20/1

When are the 96th Academy Awards taking place?

The 96th Academy Awards occurs at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday March 10 2024.

How can I watch the 96th Academy Awards in the United Kingdom?

For the first time in a decade, the Oscars will be on free-to-air television; ITV have the rights to screen the 96th Academy Awards, with a pre-show hosted by Jonathan Ross airing from 10.30pm on Sunday March 11 2024 on both ITV 1 and ITVX ahead of live coverage.