Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie

The nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards have been announced and not 24 hours later, there is still much discussion about the perceived “snubs” that “Barbie” received during the nominations announcement at Beverly Hills yesterday afternoon. Despite the film, which alongside “Oppenheimer” helped bring audiences back into cinemas across the world, receiving eight nominations including a Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Film nod, was viewed as being snubbed by the Academy.

Now, two of the stars of the film who also happened to be Oscar nominees for their roles have come out in defence of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not earning plaudits at the event, scheduled to take place on March 10 2024 - with Ryan Gosling going as far as to release a statement in which he highlighted his gratitude towards the pair and their involvement in the blockbuster feature.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling wrote. “And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally- celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."