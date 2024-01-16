Tom Cruise will return in Top Gun 3 with Glen Powell and Miles Teller also rumoured to reprise Maverick roles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top Gun 3 is officially happening, according to Paramount. Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 sequel to the original 1986 film, made $1.5 billion at the box office, becoming the second highest grossing film of the year, and racked up six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. So it’s hardly a surprise that Paramount, the company behind the films, is already planning a second sequel.

Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote the screenplay for Maverick, and has previously written for Scream 3, The Ring, the Transformers franchise, and Dubmo, is working on a script for the new sequel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramount seems keen to remake the winning formula that made Maverick a huge success, with director Joe Kosinski also expected to return, and plans for stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller to reprise their roles as Hangman and Rooster.

Top Gun 3 is confirmed by Paramount

Who is in the cast of Top Gun 3?

Tom Cruise, whose films have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide, is confirmed to return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. His role as Maverick in Top Gun (1986) was one of his earliest leading parts and was a launchpad for one of the biggest careers in Hollywood.

Since Top Gun, the star featured in hugely successful movies like Mission: Impossible franchise, Minority Report, Jerry Maguire, and Jack Reacher, and 36 years after his first outing as Maverick he returned in the 2022 sequel.

Glen Powell and Miler Teller are also confirmed to reprise their roles as aviators Jake 'Hangman' Seresin and Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw. Rooster is the son of Goose, a friend of Maverick who was killed on a mission in the first film.

Top Gun: Maverick made $1.5 billion at the box office in 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has not yet been confirmed if other supporting cast who appeared in Maverick will return in the next film. Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm are among those who could reprise their roles. Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the original film, returned for a cameo in Maverick, but his character was killed off.

What is Top Gun 3 about?

The plot of the third Top Gun film is currently under wraps, and the script may not have even been written yet. Much will depend on which cast members return, but it is expected that the next film will begin to move the focus onto a younger character to grow the franchise.

When is the release date of Top Gun 3?

A release date for Top Gun 3 has not yet been confirmed, and with production yet to begin, it is unlikely to be released until 2025 at the earliest. Maverick was filmed over a year-long period from May 2018 to April 2019 with plans for a July 2019 release.

However, production overrun due to the complicated action sequences and further delays due to the Covid pandemic meant that the film was not released until May 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement