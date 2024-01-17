Survival thriller The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch, lands in UK cinemas this month

The End We Start From, a British survival thriller with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, will be released in the UK this week.

The film follows an unnamed new mother (Comer) who attempts to travel home from a London hospital with her newborn baby when the city experiences an environmental disaster that leaves the capital submerged by a sudden flood.

Jodie Comer stars in The End We Start From

As the mother makes a desperate flight to her home in the north of England, she sees the country degenerate into chaos, and she is forced to seek refuge for herself and her baby in a new perilous world.

The film reunites Our Friends in the North alums Mark Strong and Gina McKee, and also features Sherlock and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. This is everything we know so far about The End We Start From.

Is there a trailer for The End We Start From?

Yes - watch it here:

Who is in the cast of The End We Start From?

Jodie Comer as Mother

Benedict Cumberbatch as AB

Katherine Waterston as O

Jake Davies as U

Joel Fry as R

Alexandria Riley as P

Mark Strong

Gina McKee

Nina Sosanya

Our Friends in the North, starring Christopher Eccleston, Gina McKee, Mark Strong and Daniel Craig.

Is The End We Start From based on a book?

Yes, the film is based on the debut 2017 novel of the same name by poet and author Megan Hunter. She published her second and latest novel, The Harpy in 2020 - about a couple, Lucy and Jake, whose relationship is tested when a man reveals that Jake has had an affair with his wife. The pair decide to stay together but on the understanding that Lucy will hurt Jake three times over the rest of their relationship, in a strange game of crime and punishment.

The End We Start From was adapted for the screen by Alice Birch, who has previously worked as a story editor on season two of Succession, adapted Sally Rooney’s novels Normal People and Conversations with Friends for the BBC, and wrote the 2023 series Dead Ringers.

When is the release date of The End We Start From?

The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023, before landing in US cinemas on December 8 last year.