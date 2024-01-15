The Fargo season 5 episode 10 finale will be available to watch in the UK this week

Fargo season 5 is close to wrapping up the case. Created by Noah Hawley, the series draws inspiration from the iconic Cohen Brothers film of the same name. Each series follows a new story, with a brand new line-up. Fargo is known for attracting a stand-out cast, with past seasons featuring Kirsten Dunst, Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor and Joe Keery.

The fifth instalment, which is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, focusses on everyday housewife, Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple), whose dramatic backstory soon comes back to haunt her. With the series already nine episodes in, there's only one left to tie up the story. Here's how you can watch the Fargo season 5 finale in the UK.

What is Fargo season 5 about?

Here is the official synopsis for Fargo season 5: "Set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind."

Fargo season 5 trailer

FX released a trailer, along with teaser trailers ahead of season 5 kicking off in November. You can watch the trailer for Fargo season 5 below.

When is Fargo season 5 finale?

The Fargo season finale is episode 10, entitled “Bisquik". It will be available to watch in the UK on Wednesday, January 17, but beware of spoilers, as due to time zone differences, it will be airing for US audiences the day before.

Fargo season 5 finale - how to watch

You can watch the Fargo season 5 finale on Amazon Prime. Episodes and seasons 1 to 4 of the series are currently available to watch on the streaming platform.

Will there be a Fargo season 6?

