The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been married to husband Mauricio Umansky for 27 years

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have spoken out about the divorce rumours that have been circulating after Richards was recently photographed without her wedding ring.

Richards and Umansky met in 1994 and the pair tied the knot a few years later in 1996, when Richards was four months pregnant with their first daughter. Over the course of their marriage the two have welcomed two more daughters - Sophia, born in January 2000, and Portia, born in March 2008.

Have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split?

According to an exclusive from People, Richards and Umansky have “separated” after 27 years of marriage.

A source reportedly close to the couple said: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

However, the pair took to Instagram to issue a joint statement hitting back at “untrue” rumours of divorce that have been circulating.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

Richards and Umansky said: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.

“Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Speaking to Page Six in April, Richards said that she was “unbothered” by the rumours regarding her relationship with Umansky.

“It all started from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” she said, explaining that the reason she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring was due to reasons not related to the state of her marriage.

She said: “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, “I’m not comfortable”, and B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, “That thing sparked that?””

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade together?

Amidst the speculation regarding Richards and Umansky’s marriage, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have turned their attention to Richards’ relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, with many thinking that she may have had a hand in their potential breakup.

While it’s been months since Umansky appeared on Richards’ Instagram feed, Wade has been appearing more and more. A few weeks before the news of their separation became public, Richards shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram with the caption “Life lately”, which featured two pictures of Wade, and none of Umansky.

Richards and Wade met last year and the two appear to have been inseparable ever since, with Richards accompanying Wade as her date to the Americana Music Awards in September 2022.

(L-R) Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Eagle eyed fans have also noticed that Richards and Wade seem to have matching heart tattoos - when Richards was asked about her tattoo during a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, she said that the new ink “means something to me” before moving the conversation along. As well as the heart tattoo, Wade also got the letter K tattooed on her arm at some point within the last year.

Recently, Richards and Wade appeared together on an Instagram live with Kathy Hilton, in which Hilton made reference to their close relationship.

Nodding towards Richards and Wade, Hilton said: “We have a little secret.”