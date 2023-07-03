The star, who had millions of followers on social media, was going about his day as normal when tragedy struck

The girlfriend of a Youtube bodybuilding star has paid tribute to her “sweet” and “amazing” late partner. The woman, who is known only as Nicha, took to Instagram to share the news that Jo Lindner, known as Joesthetics to his fans, had died.

Sharing a photo of herself with Lindner, Nicha confirmed that he was “in the best place” on Saturday 1 July, and added that she was with him as he passed away. Since the star’s untimely death at the age of 30, many other tributes have been left to him from fans and fellow body builders.

But, who exactly was Jo Lindner, what happened to him and what exactly did his girlfriend say about him? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Joesthetics?

Jo Lindner was a bodybuilder and a social media star. He posted videos and photos showing his fitness journey on his social media pages, including Youtube and Instagram, sharing his routine and advice with his fans. Lindner had nine million followers on Instagram and over 900K followers on Youtube. He also had his own training program called Joesthetics Training System. He grew up in Germany but was living in Thailand at the time of his death.

What happened to Joesthetics?

In her Instagram post confirming Lindner’s death, Nicha, who goes by the handle @Immapeaches, said that he had died of an aneurysm on Friday 30 June, having complained about neck pain in the days prior.

She said: “Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room”. She added that they had been waiting to go to the gym when the tragic incident happened “too fast” and had just put a necklace on for her.

“He put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 (around 9am UK time) .. he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realise it… until it too late,” she wrote.

The late Youtube star Jo Lindner, known as Joesthetics, with his girlfriend Nicha. Photo by Nicha/Instagram/Immapeaches.

What did Nicha write in her full statement?

Nicha, who is also a bodybuilder, asked fans to remember her partner as Joesthetics in her full Instagram statement. She also said he believed in everyone and urged people to continue to follow his mantra of ‘keep pushing and stay strong’.

She said: “At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart. And he is the believer in EVERYONE. Specially ME he believes in me that I could be better and be someone in this world. When everyone else just laugh about it.

"His think a lot about what to POST and CARE a lot about every comment and everyday after he posted he just in his room reply all the comments him self … he put a lot of work to be motivated to his fan EVEN sometimes he feel not so motivation . but he can’t rest or GIVE UP because he knew 8 million people out need this from him.

"Like he always say “ keep pushing and STAY STRONG”. If your guys were know him like I do… his is the amazing and incredible person in this world. He done so much and he build so far just by him self. So please remember him as Joesthetics.”

What other tributes have been left to Joesthetics?

Lindner posted on his own Instagram page, @JoeAsthetics, the day before he died on Thursday 29 June. In this post he said that everyone can look “amazing” if they “get in shape”. Several tributes have now been left in the comments of the post, including from other well-known faces.

Bodybuilder Jon Call, known as Jujimufu, wrote: “RIP dude.. I loved your attitude, humour and humility. You were a positive force in this world brazzah”. Skier and athlete Deven Fagan simply wrote “RIP legend” and comedian Just Sul said “rest in power”.