Former Strictly professional dancer Robin Windsor has died aged 44, his dance company has announced.

Burn The Floor dance company, which Windsor founded, wrote on Facebook: “The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Windsor appeared on the hugely popular BBC competition show for four season from 2010 until 2014. During his time on the show, the talented dancer was the partner of Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden.

He quit the show due to injury after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Tributes have poured in for the dancer, with former Strictly colleague James Jordan saying on Instagram: “I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood said: "I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved."

Good Morning Britain host Suzanna Reid, who danced with Windsor during a 2011 Children In Need special and appeared on the same cast as him in the 2013 full series, was notably emotional as she paid tribute to him on air. She said: "I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.