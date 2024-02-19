Legendary gospel singer Etterlene DeBarge dies at 88: The matriarch of the DeBarge family was a mother of ten
Legendary gospel singer Etterlene DeBarge has died at the age of 88, she was a mother of ten and the matriarch of the DeBarge family. Her son El DeBarge, an American singer and songwriter and musician, wrote on Instagram:”The Queen of My Heart my beautiful mama has gone home to the loving arms of her Saviour Jesus. There wasn’t a single day that her faith wavered one bit even when her health began to fail.
“She was so ready to reunite with her loved ones who passed before her-her brothers & sisters, especially her sons, Bobby & Tommy.
“From the bottom of my heart I Thank all of you for our expressions of sympathy & love to the family.We feel it and it lifts our heavy hearts as we grieve.
“MAMA debarge is free now. She’s shining brighter than the sun now and her beautiful spirit and voice will echo throughout the chambers of every heart that has been the recipient of her love.”
The tribute ended with El DeBarge writing in block capitals “I WILL CARRY ON THE LEGACY AND CONTINUE TO BE THE MAN THAT YOU RAISED ME TO BE!”
Etterlene married her husband Robert DeBarge in 1953 and went on to have 10 children, seven played in the Motown group, DeBarge. TMZ reported that “The Grammy-nominated group was active from 1979 to 1989 before the lure of solo contracts for Bunny (Etiterlene’s daughter) and El DeBarge (her son) helped lead to the group splitting up. There were other factors that ultimately ended the family band.”
Etterlene divorced Robert DeBarge in 1974 and married George Rodriguez in 1980, she wrote about her marriage in the book ‘Other Side of the Pain.’ Two of her sons predeceased her, Robert DeBarge Jr died in 1995 whilst Tommy DeBarge died in 2021.
