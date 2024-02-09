Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last remaining member of Michigan-based R&B group The Spinners, Henry Fambrough, has died at the age of 85 from natural causes. The vocalist, who provided baritone parts to some of the group's biggest hits, died on Wednesday at his northern Virginia home after spending the last of his life in hospice care, according to The Spinners spokesperson Tanisha Jackson.

Speaking to the Detroit Free-Press, Jackson reminisced on the successful career of Fambrough: “[He] got to experience those accolades. He was able to bask in the accomplishment, and that was something he was really happy about."

Fambrough co-founded the group alongside Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Bobby Smith and C.P. Spencer in 1954, enjoying success throughout the 1960s and 1970s, earning a number #1 hit with their collaboration alongside Dionne Warwick on Then Came You. Warwick returned the favour when she duetted with Fambrough on "Just As Long As We Have Love" from The Spinners' 1975 album, Pick of the Litter. But many will recognise the group's work through two singles: Games People Play, which was later covered by reggae group Inner Circle, and Working My Way Back to You.

Their first Motown hit occurred in 1970 with It’s A Shame, peaking at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, alongside countless top 40 chart successes throughout their careers. It was in 1970 that the band recruited Philippé Wynne and went on to sign with Atlantic Records. The band earned six Grammy Award nominations and 18 platinum and gold albums during their career span. Fambrough also holds the distinction of being the only member of the group to appear on every record they released, with his last appearance on 2021's Round the Block and Back Again.