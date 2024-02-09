Crowded House have surprised fans with the release of "Oh Hi," a song Neil Finn (centre) played as a demo a few years ago (Credit: Crowded House)

The song, which premiered on BBC Radio 2, was written in connection to So They Can, an international non-profit focused on building schools in remote parts of Kenya and Tanzania. “I was inspired by children and thinking how much we need to let them learn and grow in safety and love,“ Finn explained. “Then we could learn from them. There are so many out of view that can be magnificent if only given a microphone and a lightbulb.“

Finn had previously shared a demo recording of the single a couple of years ago, but the full polished version that has seen the light of day has a catchy chorus and the distinctive tones of Finn, considered one of New Zealand’s biggest musical exports - despite what claims Australia may make to the group.

Known for their melodic tunes and captivating lyrics, Crowded House was formed in 1985 by Neil Finn, who had previously been a member of the popular New Zealand band Split Enz. Finn's distinctive songwriting style and emotive vocals became synonymous with the band's sound, earning him multiple awards.

But tragedy struck the group in 2005, when the group’s co-founder, drummer Paul Hester, took his life, leading to a period of mourning before finally recruiting former Beck touring drummer Matt Sherrod in 2007, leading to the release of their comeback album “Time on Earth” the same year. The group last played in the United Kingdom in 2022, when they were part of that year's Glastonbury Music Festival.

Are Crowded House coming to the United Kingdom?

Crowded House has announced also a handful of shows they will be playing in the United Kingdom this year, with dates scheduled for the following locations:

12 June 2024: Eden Project, Cornwall

15 June 2024:Lincoln Castle, Lincoln

16 June 2024: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

19 June 2024: Piece Hall, Halifax

20 June 2024: Cardiff Castle, Cardiff