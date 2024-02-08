Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Musician, actor and DJ Mojo Nixon has passed away at the age of 66. He reportedly suffered from ‘a cardiac event’ after performing a show on the Outlaw Country Cruise. His family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone that “How you live is how you should die.” They went on to say “Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire… Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it.”

Mojo Nixon, whose full name was Niel Kirby McMillan Jr., leaves behind his wife Adaire McMillan and sons Rafe Cannonball McMillan and Ruben McMillan. He also has a granddaughter Avery Frances McMillan. Rolling Stone reported that “Nixon enjoyed a supremely weird yet singular career after he and his former partner, Skid Roper, scored a bizarro breakthrough in 1987 with their novelty hit ‘Elvis Is Everywhere. A deranged bit of cowpunk/rockability pastiche that honoured (and lightly skewered) the King of Rock and Roll’s diehard fans, ‘Elvis is Everywhere’ and its charming low-budget video became an unexpected MTV staple.”

As well as his novelty hit ‘Elvis is Everywhere’ Mojo Nixon was known for his celebrity spoofs such as ‘Don Henley Must Die’ and ‘Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two-Headed Love Child.’ Mojo Nixon was born in North Carolina, USA, on 2 August 1957 and was brought up in Virginia.