Chita Rivera dead: Tony-winning dancer, singer, actress dies aged 91 after 'brief illness'
Chita Rivera, a dancer, singer, actress and a two-time Tony awards winner in an illustrious Broadway career, has died aged 91. Her death was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who said she died in New York after a brief illness.
Rivera first gained wide notice in 1957 as Anita in the original production of "West Side Story" and was still dancing on Broadway with her trademark energy a half-century later in 2015’s “The Visit.”
She told The Associated Press then: "I wouldn't know what to do if I wasn't moving or telling a story to you or singing a song. That's the spirit of my life, and I'm really so lucky to be able to do what I love, even at this time in my life."
In August 2009, Rivera received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the most esteemed civilian honour in the United States by then President Barack Obama. In 2013, she served as the marshal for the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.
