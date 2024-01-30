Chita Rivera, Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91

Chita Rivera, a dancer, singer, actress and a two-time Tony awards winner in an illustrious Broadway career, has died aged 91. Her death was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who said she died in New York after a brief illness.

Rivera first gained wide notice in 1957 as Anita in the original production of "West Side Story" and was still dancing on Broadway with her trademark energy a half-century later in 2015’s “The Visit.”

She told The Associated Press then: "I wouldn't know what to do if I wasn't moving or telling a story to you or singing a song. That's the spirit of my life, and I'm really so lucky to be able to do what I love, even at this time in my life."