Actress Amanda Davies, daughter of Erika Slezak (pictured here) has died aged 42.

Soap star Amanda Davies has passed away at the age of 42. Her death was confirmed by her mother, Daytime Emmy-winning actress Erika Slezak. Amanda played the teenage version of her mother Erika Slezak’s character, Victoria, ‘Viki’ Lord in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. The news of Amanda Davies’s death was confirmed via Erika Slezak’s website and the message read: “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly.”

The cause of Amanda’s death has not been revealed and Erika’s message also read that “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Amanda Davies’s father Brian Davies is also an actor who has starred in American Gigolo, Convoy, and The Age of Innocence. Amanda’s mother Erika won six Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Viki in One Life To Live and played the role from 1971 to 2012. Amanda played the same character in a series of flashbacks first in 2002 and then in 2013, which was when the show was revived as a web series.

Unfortunately, Amanda Davies’s passing is the second death to affect the cast of One Life to Live in recent months. Kamar de los Reyes, who played policeman Antonio Vega in the soap, died at the age of 56 on Christmas Eve last year following a battle with cancer. He joined the soap in 1995 and first left the soap in 1998 but then returned two years later in 2000.