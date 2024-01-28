General Hospital star Tyler Christopher’s cause of death confirmed
Tyler Christopher, the star of General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died at the age of 50
The cause of death of soap star Tyler Christopher who starred in General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, has been confirmed. The actor died at the age of 50 in his San Diego apartment on the 31st October 2023. The Medical Examiner Officer’s report has been obtained by TMZ and the publication reports that “the General Hospital’ star’s official cause of death is being listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication. There’s a contributing condition cited… coronary artery atherosclerosis.”
Tyler Christoperh’s death in 2023 was confirmed by his General Hospital costar Maurice Benard who wrote on Instagram that “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”
Maurice Benard went on to say that “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all those who knew him.” Bernard also wrote that “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”
Tyler Christopher played the role of Nikolas Cassadine in the soap General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He also starred in Days of Our Lives and earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his role as Stefan DiMera. Tyler starred in Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019.
Tyler Christopher was previously married to Hollywood star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. Tyler married Brienne Pedigo in 2008 but the couple reportedly divorced in 2021, they shared two children together, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.
