Alec Musser was found dead by his fiancée Paige Press in his bathroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alec Musser who starred in the soap All My Children and was a former fitness model was found dead by his fiancée Paige Press. The actor was 50 when he passed away. People magazine reported that “The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the All My Children star died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. People also reported that “Press knew him to be alive before she went to bed last Friday and found him the next morning ‘slumped forward on the bathroom floor’ with a firearm identified as a shotgun nearby.

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek posted a tribute to Alec Musser on her Instagram. The two had starred together in Grown Ups in 2010. She said: “In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind, professional and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Sandler also wrote on his Instagram: “I love this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alex Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.” Adam Sandler co-wrote the movie Grown Ups with Fred Wold and produced it alongside Jack Giarraputo.

The Daily Mail reported that “Before his cause of death was released, Press told Fox News Digital Musser was suffering from a ‘severe case of Covid’ at the time of his death - he was vaccinated and boosted.”