Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid have both had Lyme disease. (Pictures: Getty Images)

Every year, thousands of people are diagnosed with Lyme disease across the UK.

Figures by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggest there are roughly 3,000 new cases every 12 months. In the USA, a staggering 476,000 Americans are diagnosed each year.

Lyme disease is about to become a core plotline in ITV soap opera Coronation Street, with character Joseph Brown being diagnosed after numerous hospital visits. But he's not alone in his journey, as several celebrities have spoken candidly about being diagnosed in the past.

Here are eight celebrities who have had Lyme disease - and what happened to them.

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer. (Picture: Getty Images)

In September 2020, comedian and actress Amy Schumer opened up about her Lyme disease diagnosis, saying she'd had it for years.

In a post on Instagram, she said: "Anyone get Lyme this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or two on it?

"I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid opened up about her journey with Lyme Disease in a post on Instagram (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Model Bella Hadid has become somewhat of an activist for Lyme disease advocacy, even giving a speech to the Global Lyme Alliance in 2016. There, she explained how her diagnosis had stopped her from doing the things she loved.

"I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion," she said. "Days on end of not wanting to socialize or be around people because the anxiety and brain fog just isn't worth it.

"After years of this, you begin to get used to living with the sickness, instead of getting cured and moving on with your life."

Last year, Hadid confirmed that she was "finally healthy" - after living with the disease for almost 15 years.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber. (Picture: Getty Images)

In January 2020, beloved popstar Justin Bieber revealed he'd had a "rough couple of years" after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

After posting a picture on Instagram, he said: "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

Avril Lavigne

Much like Bella Hadid, the Sk8r Boi singer has been working tirelessly to raise awareness around Lyme disease. This came after her own diagnosis in 2015, which she revealed in an interview with People magazine.

She said: "I had no idea a bug bite could do this - I was bedridden for five months.

"When you go through something like that, you realise how fulfilling simple things are - things I could do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee. It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson."

Shania Twain

Shania Twain performing onstage. (Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

When legendary country singer Shania Twain was diagnosed with Lyme disease, she suffered with a lesser-known side effect - losing her voice.

The vocal struggles, which she kept under wraps, were a result of dysphonia, which comes from contracting Lyme disease. The 58-year-old now requires lengthy warmups and physical therapy to keep her singing voice in shape.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller. (Picture: Getty Images)

Actor Ben Stiller was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2010, and believes he picked up the tick-borne illness on a trip to Massachusetts.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "My knee became inflamed and they couldn’t figure out what it was, then they found out it was Lyme. I’m symptom-free now, but Lyme doesn’t ever leave your system. It’s a really tough thing."

Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin. (Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

At the Bay Area Lyme Foundation's gala in 2017, actor Alec Baldwin was the master of ceremonies, where he talked about his struggle with the disease.

He said: "I was alone, I wasn't married at the time, I was divorced from my first wife. I was lying in bed saying, 'I'm going to die of Lyme disease,' in my bed and 'I hope someone finds me and I'm not here for too long'."

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne (left), Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne. (Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

At her father Ozzy Osbourne's 56th birthday party, Kelly was bitten by a tick. This led to her suffering from a number of symptoms, including a sore throat and stomach pains.