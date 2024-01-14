Soap star Alec Musser of ‘All My Children’ has died at the age of 50
Alec Musser who played Del Henry in the soap ‘All My Children’ has died at the age of 50
Soap star and fitness model Alec Musser has died at the age of 50. He is best remembered for appearing as the character of Del Henry on the soap and appeared in a total of 43 episodes. As well as starring in ‘All My Children’ Alec also soap had parts in ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Grown Ups,’ ‘Rita Rocks,’ and ‘Road to the Altar.’
According to TMZ, “The actor’s fiancée Paige Press, tells us Musser passed away Friday night at his home in Del Mar, CA. His uncle, Robert, confirmed his nephew’s death to us as well… but neither he nor Press would elaborate on the circumstances or the exact cause.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alec Musser was also known for being a fitness model and had appeared on the covers of magazines such as Men’s Health and Men’s Workout.
Alec shared a photograph of him and his fiancée Paige Press on his Instagram last year, the couple were photographed at San Diego County Fair and Alec had posted the photograph with the caption: “If you can’t beat ‘em join em.”
Tributes have flooded in on his social media. The photographer John Watkins said that “RIP Brother Alec… We will surf together again my friend… May God Bless you in your new Adventure of Heaven… Prayers and Love out to family.”
Another fan said “Google Soap Opera Deaths and the lists in 2023 is astounding. Very sad," whilst someone else recalled that "I found my autograph and fan club letter from Alec from when I was a teen. He was so kind and grateful for his role on AMC and for his fans. He will be missed."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.