Matthew Perry, Angus Cloud, Tina Turner and Alan Arkin; just some of the names from the world of TV and film that died in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we reflect on the year 2023, we mourn the loss of several notable figures within the world of film and television whose significant contributions to various fields have left an everlasting impression. These exceptional individuals have influenced the cultural landscape in film, and television.

Among the departures that resonated most profoundly, many mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the popular “Friends” actor who was open about his constant battles with drug abuse through interviews and his warts-and-all autobiography. Iconic R&B artist Tina Turner was as much known for her role in "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome" as much as some of her hit singles, while one of the original "hellraisers" of acting, Sir Michael Gambon, also passed away in the last twelve months. Gambon took over the role of Albus Dumbledore of the "Harry Potter" franchise from one of Britain's other "bad boys" of stage and screen - Richard Harris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain also lost a titan of primetime television; Sir Michael Parkinson, the legendary broadcaster and talk show host, died aged 88. Considered one of the most iconic personalities to grace British television, the last regular "Parkinson" episode saw guests including Billy Connolly, Peter Kay, Michael Caine, David Attenborough, Judi Dench, David Beckham, Jamie Cullum and Dame Edna Everage. Parkinson retired from television on a well-deserved high note; the episode drew in 8.3 million viewers

With immense appreciation, we remember their legacies, which have enriched the world with their artistry, innovation, and inspiration, we remember some of those in the world of television and film that we lost this year.

January 2023

Lisa Marie Presley died on 12 January at the age of 54 - Credit: Getty

Tetsuo Hasegawa, 84, Japanese actor

Mimosa, 62, French magician

Mike Hill, 73, American film editor

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, daughter of Elvis Presley, singer-songwriter

Piers Haggard, 83, British director

Bruce Gowers, 82, British television and music video director

Gina Lollobrigida, 95, Italian actress

Teodor Corban, 65, Romanian actor

Edward R. Pressman, 79, American film producer

Tim Barlow, 87, English actor

Masaru Konuma, 85, Japanese film director

Agustí Villaronga, 69, Spanish film director

Roger Louret, 72, French actor

Cindy Williams, 75, American actress

Sylvia Syms, 89, English actress

February 2023

Raquel Welch pictured in London in 1965 in front of a poster promoting One Million Years BC

Burt Bacharach, 94, American Hall of Fame composer

Raquel Welch, 82, American actress

George T. Miller, 79, Scottish-born Australian film director

Richard Belzer, 78, American actor

Stella Stevens, 84, American actress

Barbara Bosson, 83, American actress

Taraka Ratna, 39, Indian actor

March 2023

Tom Sizemore, 61, American actor

Chaim Topol, 87, Israeli actor

Robert Blake, 89, American actor

Pearry Reginald Teo, 44, Singaporean film director

Antônio Pedro, 82, Brazilian actor

Lance Reddick, 60, American actor

Laura Valenzuela, 92, Spanish television presenter and actress

Marisol Malaret, 73, Puerto Rican television host

Jirō Dan, 74, Japanese actor

Rebecca Jones, 65, Mexican-American actress

Darcelle XV, 92, American drag queen

Pradeep Sarkar, 67, Indian film director

Chabelo, 88, American-born Mexican actor

Ivano Marescotti, 77, Italian actor

Paul O'Grady, 67, English comedian and television presenter

April 2023

ASTRO and Moonbin & Sanha member Moon Bin has died aged 25, his label confirmed overnight (Credit: Getty Images)

Michael Lerner, 81, American actor

Richard Ng, 83, Hong Kong actor

Al Jaffee, 102, American cartoonist

Murray Melvin, 90, English actor

Mario Fratti, 95, Italian playwright

Terrence Hardiman, 86, English actor

Moonbin, 25, South Korean singer (Astro), actor

Giovanni Lombardo Radice, 68, Italian actor

Barbara Young, 92, English actress

Jim McManus, 82, British actor

Harriet Nordlund, 68, Swedish actress

May 2023

Tina Turner, 83, American singer and actress.

Barbara Bryne, 94, British-American actress

Heidy Forster, 92, Swiss-German actress

Asia Abdelmajid, 80, Sudanese actress and teacher

Manobala, 69, Indian film director

Sergey Dreyden, 81, Russian actor

Jacklyn Zeman, 70, American actress

Rolf Harris, 93, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender

Kenneth Anger, 96, American filmmaker and writer

Barry Newman, 92, American actor

Michael Norell, 85, American actor

Ray Stevenson, 58, Northern Irish actor

Patrick Edgeworth, 90, English screenwriter

Sarath Babu, 71, Indian actor

George Maharis, 94, American actor and singer

Maciej Kujawski, 70, Polish actor

Michel Côté, 72, Canadian actor

Peter Simonischek, 76, Austrian actor

June 2023

Alan Arkin poses at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in 2019 (Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Margit Carstensen, 83, German actress

Jacques Rozier, 96, French film director

Aamir Raza Husain, 66, Indian theatre actor and director

Pat Cooper, 93, American actor

Peter Belli, 79, Danish singer and actor

Francesco Nuti, 68, Italian film director

Treat Williams, 71, American actor

Angela Thorne, 84, British actress

Paxton Whitehead, 85, English actor

Margia Dean, 101, American beauty queen and actress

Malcolm Mowbray, 74, British film director and screenwriter

Betta St. John, 93, American actress

Nicolas Coster, 89, British-American actor

Carmen Sevilla, 92, Spanish actress

Alan Arkin, 89, American actor

Shakeel, 85, Pakistani actor

Angel Wagenstein, 100, Bulgarian screenwriter

Eva Maria Daniels, 43, Icelandic film producer

July 2023

Angus Cloud. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lawrence Turman, 96, American film producer

Rudolf Zehetgruber, 96, Austrian film director

Amer Alwan, 66, Iraqi-French film director and actor

Manny Coto, 62, American television writer and producer

John Nettleton, 94, English actor

Derek Malcolm, 91, English film critic

Christian Quadflieg, 78, German actor

Sue Marx, 92, American documentary film director and producer

Stu Silver, 76, American screenwriter

Juliette Mayniel, 87, French actress

George Alagiah, 67, British journalist and presenter

Bo Goldman, 90, American screenwriter

Sinéad O'Connor, 56, Irish singer and songwriter

Pierre Collin, 85, Canadian actor

Jana Šulcová, 76, Czech actress

Paul Reubens, 70, American actor

Angus Cloud, 25, American actor

Sophie Fillières, 58, French film director

August 2023

Television personality Michael Parkinson (left) and journalist David Frost pictured with Lady Marcia Falkender at a Foyles luncheon for the release of David Frost's book 'I Could Have Kicked Myself', at the Dorchester Hotel in London, May 18th 1982. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Michael Parkinson, 88, British broadcaster and journalist

Mark Margolis, 83, American actor

Luis Alarcón, 93, Chilean actor

William Friedkin, 87, American film director

Aracy Balabanian, 83, Brazilian actress

Johnny Hardwick, 64, American voice actor and television writer

Sixto Rodriguez, 81, American singer-songwriter, subject of “Searching for Sugar Man”

Siddique, 69, Indian film director

Antonella Lualdi, 92, Italian actress

Ursula Cantieni, 75, Swiss-German actress

Léa Garcia, 90, Brazilian actress

Paul Bush, 67, British experimental film director and animator

OJ Blaq, 40, Ghanaian rapper and actor

David Ostrosky, 66, Mexican actor

Ron Cephas Jones, 66, American actor

Igor Yasulovich, 81, Russian actor

David Jacobs, 84, American television writer

Arleen Sorkin, 67, American actress

Bray Wyatt, 36, American professional wrestler

Bob Barker, 99, American game show host

Gleb Panfilov, 89, Russian film director and screenwriter

September 2023

Michael Gambon attends the world premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in London in July 2011 (Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Michael Gambon, 82, Irish-English actor

Shannon Wilcox, 80, American actress

Patricia McNulty, 80, American actress

John Stevenson, 86, British television writer

John Cairney, 93, Scottish actor

Giuliano Montaldo, 93, Italian film director

Jean Boht, 91, English actress

Pepe Soriano, 93, Argentine actor

Pearl Bowser, 92, American film historian and director

Michael McGrath, 65, American actor

Wimie Wilhelm, 62, Dutch actress

Pepe Domingo Castaño, 80, Spanish radio and television presenter

Hildegarde Neil, 84, British actress

Elaine Devry, 93, American actress

David McCallum, 90, Scottish actor

October 2023

A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” (Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Terence Davies, 77, British screenwriter and film director

Anthony Holden, 76, British writer

Burt Young, 83, American actor

Anthony Hickox, 64, English film director and screenwriter

Raymond O'Connor, 68, American actor

Henri Serre, 92, French actor

Jeff Burr, 60, American film director

Shirley Jo Finney, 74, American actress

Mark Goddard, 87, American actor

Phyllis Coates, 96, American actress

Lara Parker, 84, American actress

Piper Laurie, 91, American actress

Suzanne Somers, 76, American actress

Alan J. W. Bell, 85, British television producer and director

Leslie Dayman, 85, Australian actor

Haydn Gwynne, 66, English actress

Joan Evans, 89, American actress

Dave Courtney, 64, English gangster, writer, and actor

Bill Kenwright, 78, English theatre and film producer

Richard Roundtree, 81, American actor

Richard Moll, 80, American actor

Judy Nugent, 83, American actress

Matthew Perry, 54, American-Canadian actor

Tyler Christopher, 50, American actor

November 2023

Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68. He was known for his starring role in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside. (Credit: Getty Images)

Wei Wei, 101, Chinese actress

Donald Shebib, 85, Canadian film director, screenwriter, and editor

Janet Landgard, 75, American actress

Joss Ackland, 95, British actor

Paul Watson, 81, British documentary filmmaker

Sandy Farina, 68, American singer-songwriter and actress

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, American actress

Rajkumar Kohli, 93, Indian film director

Aldo Lado, 88, Italian film director

Queenzy Cheng, 37, Malaysian actress and singer

Dean Sullivan, 68, British actor

December 2023

The charismatic Benjamin Zephaniah was one of Britain’s Top 50 post-war writers (Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)