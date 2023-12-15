Matthew Perry's cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles medical examiner

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry has been ruled an accident from the “acute effects of ketamine”, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was found “unresponsive in the pool at his residence” on October 28 before he was pronounced dead at the age of 54.

A post-mortem examination concluded Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” while contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine” – which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

“The manner of death is accident,” The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed.