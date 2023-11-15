Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to the late Matthew Perry on Instagram
Following the tributes to Matthew Perry by Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston has taken to social media to pay her own
After her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc posted their own tributes to the late Matthew Perry on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston has now done the same. Jennifer wrote: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”
Jennifer went on to say that Matthew 'was such a part of their DNA'. She said: "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh,’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.
"And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all (See the second slide….).
Jennifer ended her Instagram post by saying “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day…”