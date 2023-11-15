What has David Schwimmer said in his tribute to the late Matthew Perry on Instagram?
David Schwimmer is the latest star to pay tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry
It would seem that when one of the Friends stars posts a tribute, they all do! At the time of writing, Lisa Kudrow is the only one who has yet to share a personal tribute on her Instagram to the late Matthew Perry. David Schwimmer has followed in the footsteps of Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston and shared his thoughts on his former Friends co-star on his social media.
David Schwimmer wrote these words on his Instagram “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
David went on to say that Matthew “had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around - Could there BE any more clouds?”