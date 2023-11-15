David Schwimmer has posted a tribute to Matthew Perry on his Instagram

It would seem that when one of the Friends stars posts a tribute, they all do! At the time of writing, Lisa Kudrow is the only one who has yet to share a personal tribute on her Instagram to the late Matthew Perry. David Schwimmer has followed in the footsteps of Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston and shared his thoughts on his former Friends co-star on his social media.

David Schwimmer wrote these words on his Instagram “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

