With an incredibly prolific body of screen roles to his name, what are some of NationalWorld’s favourite roles from the late Sir Michael Gambon?

The world of stage and screen is coming to terms this afternoon with the news that the illustrious actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82 after a battle with pneumonia. His family, Lady Gambon and Fergus, were by his side as he died peacefully, the BBC report.

Gambon is well known to a younger generation of moviegoers through his role as Albus Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, a role he took over in 2004 from the character’s original actor, Richard Harris, after his death in 2002. But those over a certain age may also remember his roles before that - including sharing the screen with future James Bond actor, Daniel Craig, in ‘Layer Cake’ and opposite Helen Mirren in the black comedy ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.”

Although at one stage, Gambon wasn’t the first choice to play Dumbledore after Harris’ passing, with producers looking at another British acting great, Sir Ian McKellen, taking over the role. McKellen turned the role down out of respect for Harris, leading to Gambon taking on the role from his dearly departed friend.

But much like McKellen and Harris, Gambon had a history of treading the boards on stage; Gambon appeared in many productions of works by William Shakespeare such as Othello, Hamlet, Macbeth and Coriolanus. Gambon was nominated for thirteen Olivier Awards, winning three times for A Chorus of Disapproval (1985), A View from the Bridge (1987), and Man of the Moment (1990). In 1997 Gambon made his Broadway debut in David Hare's ‘Skylight’ earning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play nomination.

NationalWorld pays tribute to Michael Gambon this afternoon by looking at some of his most memorable roles in film and television, along with if there are options to watch part of his incredibly prolific filmography at home.

What are some of Sir Michael Gambon’s most memorable moments on screen?

Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" Series (2004-2011)

Michael Gambon assumed the role of Albus Dumbledore in the third instalment of the "Harry Potter" film series after the passing of Richard Harris, who originally portrayed the beloved Hogwarts headmaster. Gambon brought his own interpretation to the character, infusing Dumbledore with wisdom, gravitas, and a sense of paternal care. Over the course of multiple films, he guided Harry Potter and his friends through their magical adventures, becoming an iconic figure in the franchise.

Where to watch: The entire ‘Harry Potter’ series is available on Netflix.

Philip Marlow in ‘The Singing Detective’ (1986)

In this critically acclaimed British miniseries, Michael Gambon delivered a mesmerizing performance as Philip Marlow, a talented writer afflicted with a severe skin condition and plagued by personal demons. Gambon's portrayal showcased his remarkable range as an actor, as he skillfully navigated the complex psychological terrain of the character.

Where to watch: All episodes of ‘The Singing Detective’ are currently on The Internet Archive.

George Du Maurier in ‘The Browning Version’ (1994)

Michael Gambon's portrayal of George Du Maurier, a compassionate teacher at an English public school, in "The Browning Version" was both poignant and touching. His nuanced performance captured the essence of the character, earning him praise from critics and audiences alike.

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy from all leading digital services.

Eddie in ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover’ (1989):

Gambon took on the challenging role of Albert Spica, a vulgar and menacing gangster, in Peter Greenaway's audacious film. His portrayal of Spica was a tour de force, as he embraced the character's cruelty and excesses, creating a memorable and deeply unsettling antagonist.

Where to watch: Available to purchase from Apple TV.

King George V in ‘The King's Speech’ (2010)

While his role in "The King's Speech" was relatively brief, Michael Gambon's portrayal of King George V added historical context and weight to the film. His performance contributed to the film's overall authenticity and helped create a convincing portrayal of the royal family during a pivotal moment in history.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney+.

Sir William McCordle in ‘Gosford Park’ (2001)

In Robert Altman's ensemble drama set in an English country estate, Gambon played the enigmatic and wealthy Sir William McCordle. His performance added depth to the character, whose secrets and relationships were central to the film's intricate narrative. "Gosford Park" received critical acclaim, including an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Professor Moriarty in ‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009)

Michael Gambon took on the iconic literary character Professor Moriarty in Guy Ritchie's action-packed adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes stories. His portrayal of the brilliant and diabolical mastermind provided a formidable adversary to Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law's Dr. Watson, contributing to the film's suspenseful atmosphere.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Hengist Pod in ‘The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy’ (2005)

In the sci-fi comedy based on Douglas Adams' beloved book, Gambon lent his distinctive voice to the character Hengist Pod. His vocal talents added a touch of humour and eccentricity to the quirky interstellar adventure, enhancing the film's charm.

Where to watch: Available to purchase from Amazon Video.

Gordon in ‘The Insider’ (1999)

Gambon had a supporting role as Gordon, a high-ranking executive in the tobacco industry, in Michael Mann's gripping drama "The Insider." His performance underscored the corporate intrigue and moral dilemmas at the heart of the film, providing a compelling counterpoint to the whistleblower portrayed by Russell Crowe.