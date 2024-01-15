The Waterloo Road and BBC Morning Live presenter confirmed her father's death on Instagram last week.

David Marsh, the father of Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh, died last week. (Picture: WireImage/Getty Images)

Grieving actor Kym Marsh has found herself with swathes of well-wishers after her father tragically passed away.

As reported over the weekend, Marsh's father David, 78, died after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The family issued a public statement, and Marsh has also posted about her father's death on Instagram.

The family statement said: "It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh. A much-loved husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home yesterday (January 11) surrounded by his family.

"We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

On Instagram, the Corrie star added: "For the first time in my life... I have no words.

"I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight God bless."

Following the news, support has been pouring in for Marsh and her family, from musicians to fellow TV stars. A regular at award shows and the like, many in Marsh's circles had come to know her father rather well.

Coronation Street colleague Daniel Brocklebank said: "Sending love Kym. I’m so sorry to read this. Your dad was always so lovely and warm. Love to you all."

Charlie Condou, who played Marcus Dent in the soap opera, added: "Oh Kym, I’m so so sorry. He was a truly wonderful man and the most fantastic dad.

"You were blessed to have him. I’m sending you so much love darling."

TV presenter Helen Skelton said: "Sending love to you and the family."