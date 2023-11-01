Actor Tyler Christopher was best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital

Tyler Christopher who was previously married to Eva Longoria has died (Getty)

The actor Tyler Christopher, best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine in American TV series General Hospital, has died aged 50 following a “cardiac event” at his San Diego home. The actor’s co-star Maurice Benard announced the news in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday evening (October 31).

Benard said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Who is Tyler Christopher?

Tyler Christopher starred in General Hospital for over 20 years and won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in Drama Series in 2016 and 2019. He featured in more than 110 episodes from 1996 to 2016. The actor also starred in Days Of Our Lives (2001-2019) and The Lying Game (2011-2013).

Was Tyler Christopher married and did he have any children?

Tyler Christopher was previously married to Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria from 2002-2004. Neither of the actors spoke about their relationship or why they split until the actress opened up in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2008. She said: "He was a lovely man, but I was very young. I didn't know who I was, and I was still struggling as an actor. I was a terrible wife."