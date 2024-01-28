Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies aged 48

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith who played MIchael Martin in the soap, has died aged 48

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith who played Michael Martin in the soap, has died at the age of 48. His co-star Kym Valentine, who starred as Libby Kennedy in Neighbours, confirmed his passing in a tribute post on social media. The actress posted: “It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away. Another member of our TV family gone way too soon. Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family.”

Kym Valentine revealed that in accordance with Troy Beckwith’s wishes, there would be no funeral for him. Troy Beckwith’s character Michael Martin had the nickname of ‘Sicko Micko’ in the soap and was recognised as one of the greatest villains in the history of Neighbours. Troy starred as Michael in Neighbours from 1992 to 1998.

In 2017, Troy Beckwith disappeared for a couple of weeks before police found him ‘safe and well.’ Kristen Hill of Cranbourne Police said at the time “He’s got his mobile phone, he contacted his partner, saying an appointment had been cancelled and that was the last time she heard from him.”

Thirteen days after he was reported missing, Troy was then found. The Mirror reported that “At the time, Troy had a medical condition, the details of which were not released, but police said his family were worried about him as a result. Police believed that he was staying in hostels around Melbourne and staying under the radar.”