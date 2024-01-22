David Gail: Beverly Hills, 90210 actor dies aged 58 as sister confirms his death with Instagram post
The sister of David Gail confirmed the death of her brother in a moving Instagram post
and live on Freeview channel 276
US actor David Gail has died at the age of 58.
Gail was known for his roles in the US drama shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210. He appeared on the popular teen drama in the 1990s, acting opposite Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh as her one-time fiance, Stuart Carlson.
Gail was also known for his role in the US medical drama Port Charles, which he starred in more than 200 episodes as Dr Joe Scanlon. The show was a spin-off of the popular US soap opera General Hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His sister, Katie Colmanares confirmed his death in a touching tribute to her late brother. In the Instagram post, Katie said of her brother: "There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always". She added: "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous, loving, amazing, fierce human being."
Also paying tribute was Peter Ferriero, whom Gail has once appeared with on his Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast. In a comment underneath Katie's post, Peter said: "David was a kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more. He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.